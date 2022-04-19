ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US military to train Ukrainian soldiers on howitzers

By Elizabeth Faddis
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

U krainian soldiers will receive training on how to use howitzers from the U.S. military , according to the Pentagon.

The announcement about training, which Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters Monday would take place "outside" of Ukraine, came after the Biden administration unveiled last week an additional military aid package of $800 million to the country that has been under siege by Russia for nearly two months.

"So, it'll be a small number of Ukrainians that will be trained on the howitzers," Kirby said. "And then they will be reintroduced back into their country to train their colleagues."

Kirby mentioned the training would occur within the "next several days" and predicted that the training would not "take very long" in order to get Ukrainian soldiers up to speed.

The Ukrainian military typically uses 152 caliber howitzers, he said, and the training will focus on 155 caliber howitzers.

"An artillery piece, so I've been told, is not unlike other artillery pieces," the Pentagon spokesman said.

Russian forces began their attack on the Donbas region of Ukraine, Ukrainian officials announced on Monday, signaling a new stage of the war.

WashingtonExaminer

