Center Twp. Supervisors Open Bids For Road Paving

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Some landlords in Beaver County want to know where their money is. Landlords like Eric Fischer helped their tenants apply for Beaver County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program but tell KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller they’re still waiting for checks to arrive in the mail. “It’s a program basically to help the renter and I’m all for it, but then you literally get stuck holding the bag, so to speak,” said Fischer. KDKA reached out to the program’s coordinator, Marlene Landrum, for answers on Tuesday. The bad news, she said, is there’s a backlog of applications. The good news is that people...

BEAVER COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO