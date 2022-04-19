ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Center Twp. Supervisors Open Bids For Road Paving

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Center Twp., Beaver County, Pa.) Center Township Board of Supervisors opened bids for road paving at Monday night’s...

Beaver County, PA
WTRF- 7News

Pennsylvania residents could get direct payments

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 billion PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for wanted individuals

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Four people from the Somerset County area are wanted and officials are asking the public’s help in trying to find them. As of April 14, the Somerset County Department of Emergency Services and the Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the following individuals: Corey Weyand, 38, Friedens Area- wanted […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
Conor Lamb
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Before hitting the polls on May 17 for the primary election, abc27 has compiled a list of who is running for governor of Pennsylvania. Tuesday, March 15, marked the official day for candidates to hand in their signed petitions to officially add their names to the ballot. Senator candidates must receive […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
#Uban Construction#Beaver County Radio News#Independent Enterprises#The Pittsburgh Center
CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA Investigates: Beaver County Landlord Says He’s Still Waiting For Rental Assistance

BEAVER, Pa. (KDKA) – Some landlords in Beaver County want to know where their money is. Landlords like Eric Fischer helped their tenants apply for Beaver County’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program but tell KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller they’re still waiting for checks to arrive in the mail. “It’s a program basically to help the renter and I’m all for it, but then you literally get stuck holding the bag, so to speak,” said Fischer. KDKA reached out to the program’s coordinator, Marlene Landrum, for answers on Tuesday. The bad news, she said, is there’s a backlog of applications. The good news is that people...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Power Surge In Washington County Leaves Hundreds Without Power

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A power surge in Washington County left hundreds of residents without power and many with damage. West Penn Power said the largest area impacted was Chartiers Township, but some in North Strabane also noticed their lights flickering. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Tuesday’s power surge was the talk of the town in parts of Washington County. Adlin Avenue was one of the many streets in Chartiers Township impacted. That’s where Bill Belleno and Tom Olszewski live. “I thought at first it was the TV because the pop was so loud. It sounded like it exploded,” said Olszewski. However, Olszewski said his coffee pot and...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA

