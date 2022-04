Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex have cancelled part of their upcoming royal tour of the Caribbean at short notice. The couple will no longer be visiting Grenada as part of a six-day trip – beginning on Friday – in celebration of the Queen’s platinum jubilee. The country was removed from the itinerary on Thursday, though no official explanation for the change was given by Buckingham Palace. The decision was made following consultation with the government of Grenada and on the advice of the governor general.The changed plans come days after fresh details emerged regarding Britain’s role in the...

U.K. ・ 18 HOURS AGO