ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

The Delicate Balancing Act of Making a Video Game Built on Secrets

By Samantha Cole
Vice
Vice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Warning: This story features spoilers for Tunic, but not immediately. You’ll get a warning later in the story. Andrew Shouldice has been obsessed with video game secrets since a young age, and the culmination of that interest is Tunic, a tremendous Zelda-inspired adventure game about a fox on a mysterious...

www.vice.com

Comments / 0

Related
ZDNet

How to make your own video game

If you both enjoy playing video games and drawing, telling stories, or creating art, you may have wondered how to make a video game yourself. The good news is that the internet's array of free, open-source game engines have made this easier than ever before!. If you have the desire...
VIDEO GAMES
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Game Mechanics#Adventure Game#Game Development#Video Game#Tunic#Waypoint
inputmag.com

He re-created his imaginary friend with AI — and it tried to kill him

YouTuber Lucas Rizzotto had an odd imaginary friend as a kid: his microwave. In his mind, the appliance had a vivid personality and history. He talked to the microwave, whom he named Magnetron, often. “In my mind, he was an English gentleman from the 1900s, a WW1 veteran, an immigrant, a poet... and of course, an expert @StarCraft Player,” Rizzotto shared in a tweet.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Vice

Why Is Reality TV Obsessed With Making Women Beg for Marriage?

Netflix’s reality series The Ultimatum: Marry Me or Move On is its newest dating hate-watch, but its gimmick is familiar. Alongside Put a Ring On It and Marry Me Now, The Ultimatum blatantly frames women as desperate caricatures demanding their partners propose. (It’s also extremely entertaining, for exactly this reason.)
TV SERIES
PC Gamer

The keyboards in the TV show Severance have no Escape key and that's profoundly creepy

If you had the choice of altering your brain so that your work life and personal life were two, disparate realities, would you do it? In the Apple TV+ show Severance, it is possible to do just that, and surprisingly there are people that say yes to that question. The procedure leaves one stream of consciousness to enjoy life outside of work, never to be bogged down by stress, while the other only exists to grind the 9-5.
TV & VIDEOS
Vice

Everyone Is Seeing Everything Everywhere All at Once

Everything, Everywhere, All At Once earned $6.2 million at the box office this weekend, making it tied with The Lost City for the third-biggest picture in the country. It beat out Morbius, Father Stu, and Ambulance, and looks like the first word-of-mouth hit of the year. Since the pandemic started,...
MOVIES
The Guardian

One Day I Shall Astonish the World by Nina Stibbe review – everyday comedy

Susan Faye Warren, Nina Stibbe’s self-consciously droll narrator, does her best to juggle her dull older husband Roy, unreliable best friend Norma and an uneventful office job, surveying departmental and marital strife with the same eager yet naive eye that she brings to energetic Norma’s reports of the local dogging scene. Susan’s travails make for pleasant if inessential reading; but if you approach the novel as Elena Ferrante’s My Brilliant Friend transposed to the fictional University of Rutland, with the local golf club standing in for the Camorra, bathos takes on an irresistibly comic tinge.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Vice

The Best Gifts for Taurus, Other Than a Really Long Nap

Draw a long bath, queue up the best Netflix shows, and order a flawless spread from your favorite restaurant—it’s Taurus season (April 20 to May 20), which means it’s time to unwind with delicious treats, quality home goods, and extra cozy loungewear. Let everyone’s favorite earth sign—no shade, Virgo and Capricorn, but y’all are a little high-strung—coax you into putting down your own roots, savoring stability, and finally splurging on that bottle of fancy olive oil that’s been sitting in your Amazon cart.
LIFESTYLE
Engadget

Quest headset apps now support hand clapping and high-fives

Meta's VR hand tracking has come a long way in two years. The company has upgraded its Presence Platform hand tracking support for Quest headset apps to allow considerably more natural gestures, particularly those involving hand-over-hand interactions. You can now clap your hands, provide a truer-to-life thumbs-up and deliver high-fives — you can show your appreciation without reaching for your controllers.
VIDEO GAMES
Mix 97.9 FM

Are These The Signs That There Is A Ghost In Your Presence?

We are all either on one side of this topic or the other. Yes or no, it is that simple, isn't it? Here is the question, do you believe in ghosts? I say NO, without hesitation because I have never had any kind of personal experience as I have heard stories from friends or family members. I'm not knocking those who have had an 'experience,' I'm just saying I am too much of a chicken to believe and that is really all it boils down to.
SCIENCE
Primetimer

Why TV's true-story addiction has been so disappointing: "Reality has its virtues. But there ain’t nothing like the fake thing"

Television is in the midst of a glut of shows based on true stories, including Pam & Tommy, The Dropout, The Girl from Plainville, Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber, WeCrashed, Inventing Anna, Joe vs. Carole, The Thing About Pam, the upcoming Gaslit and Candy Montgomery limited series and on and on. "These series, unlike the sweeps specials and cheapo docudramas of old, are generally well polished," says James Poniewozik. "There is an almost embarrassing amount of creative and acting talent thrown at them. And they’re good at getting talked about because they focus on the kinds of personalities and scandals that people love to talk about. But what makes them reliable — they’re stories audiences are already interested in, because they’ve been told before — makes it hard for them to be more than digestible versions of things that already exist, the video equivalent of audiobooks. Truth may be buzzier than fiction right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s as interesting." Pointing to the success of shows like Making a Murderer and Tiger King, Poniewozik adds: "Why are there so many of these stories now, produced so lavishly? Maybe because drama has been competing for cultural space with nonfiction and documentary for years now, and often losing. Meanwhile, scripted TV is in a curious place. There are so many platforms, needing so much material, that there is theoretically more room than ever for innovation. But the abundance of content also makes TV timid. The surest way to get people’s attention amid all the clutter is with a twist on something familiar." But, as Poniewozik notes, some of the most buzzworthy shows -- Succession, Severance, Scandal and Silicon Valley -- are fictionalized version of real people and events. "Those fictional series set the standard precisely because they’re free to follow not documentary truth, but the truth of their dark, satirical or outlandish visions," he says, adding: "Reality has its virtues. But there ain’t nothing like the fake thing."
TV SERIES
Vice

The Hypervolt Go 2 Is Like Having a Masseuse in Your Backpack

Well, it’s nearly May, and while I haven’t kept all of my New Year’s resolutions, I have been pretty consistent in hitting the gym week after week, so, gold star for me. I’ve also been testing out a bunch of new running shoes and different home gym equipment, and the newer movements have resulted in some serious soreness-related pain. To cope, I've been slathering on topical CBD-infused menthol rub every morning and popping Advil like candy. (Pro tip: Don’t do that.) While those two options have been helpful, I realized I needed some more targeted pain relief. Though I’m a big fan of percussive massage guns, they’re often heavy, expensive, and bulky, and since I’m going to be traveling a lot in the next few months, I needed something that was portable, powerful, and pretty easy on my wallet. Fortunately, I had a chance to check out the new Hypervolt Go 2.
ELECTRONICS
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
72K+
Followers
18K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy