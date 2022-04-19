ThredUp to Host LA Event Promoting Responsible Festival Fashion

Click here to read the full article.

ThredUp wants to transform festival fashion for the better. On Tuesday, the resale platform announced an upcoming live music performance and art installation in Los Angeles dedicated to celebrating secondhand fashion.

Thrifters are invited to contribute an article of used clothing in exchange for admission to see indie music artist Laufey perform at Santa Monica Place in L.A. on April 21. Leading up to the performance, thrifters can visit a dedicated area on the ThredUp website and follow the instructions to receive a password for event access. The event lands in between the wrapping of Coachella’s first weekend and the beginning of its second on April 22 in Indio, Calif.

Also located at Santa Monica Place during the ThredUp event is “The Tunnel of Pre-Loved,” an art installation designed by the resale platform that features more than 1,000 pounds of used clothes that are damaged or otherwise unsellable. ThredUp reports that if each item of clothing in the tunnel was bought used instead of new, it would save the world 14,000 pounds of CO2 emissions and 160,000 gallons of water.

“With this Earth Day installation, we aimed to emphasize the magnitude of the fashion waste crisis, as well as the scale of the potential positive impact of thrift on the planet,” said Erin Wallace, ThredUp vice president of integrated marketing. “‘The Tunnel of Pre-Loved’ represents the optimism of a world where everyone thrifts more and wastes less.”

Each item of clothing featured in the installation will be upcycled into a shoppable collection, which will be available on ThredUp later this month.

The event follows ThredUp’s recent festival-focused initiative tapping celebrity stylist Karla Welch to curate thrifted outfits sourced from both the preowned platform and her own styling closet. Welch, who’s worked with model Karlie Kloss and NFL legend Tom Brady, offered the collection to the public, with prices ranging from $14-$225.

Festival fashion is a prime target for resale’s takeover, as the flamboyant aesthetic of outdoor concert attire typically has trouble translating to everyday wear. According to recent ThredUp data, 42 percent of 2022 festival-goers planned to buy a new festival outfit, translating to 26.9 million new outfits, each with their own environmental footprint. Additionally, 40 percent of Gen Z respondents said they were unlikely to re-wear said outfits.

Festival organizers are aware of the overconsumption habits tied to their shows, and some are getting involved with their own initiatives . Coachella’s website has a section dedicated to sustainability outlining recycling and waste programs and encouraging attendees to carpool to the festival and reuse the clothes they already have in their closets. In previous years, London-based festival Wide Awake organized a Climate Cafe, where attendees could take advantage of “grassroots activism speed dating” and a plastic-free party hosted by a local nightclub.