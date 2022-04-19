7 language apps and tools to help you navigate the world

Stack Commerce

Are you one of those antsy travelers scrambling to plan their next vacation after being deprived for years? You’re not alone. Airports are reported to be packed to pre-pandemic levels as everyone tries to cross off their travel bucket lists. But with travel being out of your routine for so long, the concept of navigating a new place may seem incredibly foreign once again.

The key, of course, is preparation, especially if you’re visiting a new country. Aside from packing essentials , you also have to at least gain familiarity with the language being used in your destination. Here are 7 apps and tools that can help, and you can get them for extra discounts during our Spring Refresh Sale.

Named App of the year 2017 in EMEA by Facebook FbStart, this language-learning app takes a different approach to help you gain fluency in your language of choice. It uses state-of-the-art speech recognition to listen to your words and phrases and only gives positive feedback if you manage to say them clearly and correctly. It also features professional voice actors and a conversation-focused curriculum, so you can sound like a true native speaker as you learn. A lifetime subscription for one language is usually $239, but you can get it on sale for only $39.99 . When buying more languages, use the code SPRING20 to get $20 off your purchase of $125 or more.

These earphones are engineered to let you engage in innovative conversations with instant translation. They deliver 97-percent accurate two-way translation with over 30 languages under Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot connection. Just press the built-in button on the earphone to speak, and the other earphone will hear the language of choice in real-time. It was originally $299, but you can score it on sale for $199.99 . Use the code SPRING20 to get an additional $20 off your purchase.

Voted #1 Product of the Week on Product Hunt and rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store, the Lingvanex Translator is a translation and dictionary app capable of translating text, voice, images, websites, and documents. It’s compatible with various platforms including iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and more, and can translate media into over 112 languages in a snap. A lifetime license typically costs $399, but you can get it on sale for $79.99 for a limited time. Use the code SPRING10 to get an additional $10 off your purchase.

This device works as an interactive language translator that provides 2-way transcription in real-time. It supports more than 30 languages where you can select two languages and have them translated accurately for you. A dual microphone is built in, bringing voice-recognition technology. Normally $200, you can get it on sale for $69.95 . Use the code SPRING10 to get an additional $10 off your purchase.

This bundle packs valuable resources to help you explore the world. It features a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone so you can get acquainted with new languages, a 3-year subscription to Matt’s Flights so you can get the best deals on tickets, and a course package that fills you in on how to travel smart. When bought separately, these subscriptions would set you back $1,784, but you can get them all on sale for $199 . Use the code SPRING20 to get an additional $20 off your purchase.

If you’re working on the go, this portable, distraction-free writing tool can help you stay focused and reach peak productivity. Created for the modern writer, it offers no distractions whatsoever—no browser, email, or notifications. It features a full-size scissor-switch keyboard, an E Ink screen with no glare, a 4-week battery life, and storage that can hold over 1 million pages of drafts. Get it for $499 . Use the code SPRING20 to get an additional $20 off your purchase.

Ideal for anyone studying a second language, the NEWYES scan reader works as a text-to-speech scanner, reading text aloud with a human-like digital voice. It supports 9 UI languages, 55 OCR languages, and 112 text or voice translation languages. Simply select the language you would like to translate to, slide the pen over the printed text, and the translation will appear instantly where your cursor is blinking. Usually $199, it’s on sale for $149.99 for a limited time. Use the code SPRING20 to get an additional $20 off your purchase.

