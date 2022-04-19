ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

7 language apps and tools to help you navigate the world

By Stack Commerce
Popular Science
Popular Science
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yPbAU_0fDTzor500 Stack Commerce

Are you one of those antsy travelers scrambling to plan their next vacation after being deprived for years? You’re not alone. Airports are reported to be packed to pre-pandemic levels as everyone tries to cross off their travel bucket lists. But with travel being out of your routine for so long, the concept of navigating a new place may seem incredibly foreign once again.

The key, of course, is preparation, especially if you’re visiting a new country. Aside from packing essentials , you also have to at least gain familiarity with the language being used in your destination. Here are 7 apps and tools that can help, and you can get them for extra discounts during our Spring Refresh Sale.

Mondly: Lifetime Subscription (1 Language)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O7W8l_0fDTzor500

Named App of the year 2017 in EMEA by Facebook FbStart, this language-learning app takes a different approach to help you gain fluency in your language of choice. It uses state-of-the-art speech recognition to listen to your words and phrases and only gives positive feedback if you manage to say them clearly and correctly. It also features professional voice actors and a conversation-focused curriculum, so you can sound like a true native speaker as you learn. A lifetime subscription for one language is usually $239, but you can get it on sale for only $39.99 . When buying more languages, use the code SPRING20 to get $20 off your purchase of $125 or more.

Freesay TWS Simultaneous Translation Earphones

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ckjn6_0fDTzor500

These earphones are engineered to let you engage in innovative conversations with instant translation. They deliver 97-percent accurate two-way translation with over 30 languages under Wi-Fi or mobile hotspot connection. Just press the built-in button on the earphone to speak, and the other earphone will hear the language of choice in real-time. It was originally $299, but you can score it on sale for $199.99 . Use the code SPRING20 to get an additional $20 off your purchase.

LingvaNex Translator: Lifetime Subscription (Desktop and Mobile Bundle)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UoYMK_0fDTzor500

Voted #1 Product of the Week on Product Hunt and rated 4.7 out of 5 stars on the App Store, the Lingvanex Translator is a translation and dictionary app capable of translating text, voice, images, websites, and documents. It’s compatible with various platforms including iOS, Android, macOS, Windows, and more, and can translate media into over 112 languages in a snap. A lifetime license typically costs $399, but you can get it on sale for $79.99 for a limited time. Use the code SPRING10 to get an additional $10 off your purchase.

Mini Portable Smart Instant Voice Translator

This device works as an interactive language translator that provides 2-way transcription in real-time. It supports more than 30 languages where you can select two languages and have them translated accurately for you. A dual microphone is built in, bringing voice-recognition technology. Normally $200, you can get it on sale for $69.95 . Use the code SPRING10 to get an additional $10 off your purchase.

The World Traveler Bundle ft. Rosetta Stone Lifetime Subscription

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Dn2VL_0fDTzor500

This bundle packs valuable resources to help you explore the world. It features a lifetime subscription to Rosetta Stone so you can get acquainted with new languages, a 3-year subscription to Matt’s Flights so you can get the best deals on tickets, and a course package that fills you in on how to travel smart. When bought separately, these subscriptions would set you back $1,784, but you can get them all on sale for $199 . Use the code SPRING20 to get an additional $20 off your purchase.

Freewrite Traveler Portable Writing Tool

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E5KwX_0fDTzor500

If you’re working on the go, this portable, distraction-free writing tool can help you stay focused and reach peak productivity. Created for the modern writer, it offers no distractions whatsoever—no browser, email, or notifications. It features a full-size scissor-switch keyboard, an E Ink screen with no glare, a 4-week battery life, and storage that can hold over 1 million pages of drafts. Get it for $499 . Use the code SPRING20 to get an additional $20 off your purchase.

NEWYES Scan Reader: Text-to-Speech, OCR, Multilingual Instant Translator Pen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BQ4xC_0fDTzor500

Ideal for anyone studying a second language, the NEWYES scan reader works as a text-to-speech scanner, reading text aloud with a human-like digital voice. It supports 9 UI languages, 55 OCR languages, and 112 text or voice translation languages. Simply select the language you would like to translate to, slide the pen over the printed text, and the translation will appear instantly where your cursor is blinking. Usually $199, it’s on sale for $149.99 for a limited time. Use the code SPRING20 to get an additional $20 off your purchase.

Prices subject to change.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

The One Social Media App You Should Never Download To Your iPhone–It’s So Dangerous!

When it comes to being cautious about what you download, there’s no doubt that social media apps are the ones experts are usually cautioning us to be on high alert about. Given how many features they boast, how many functions they serve, and how much personal information they usually require from you, it’s no surprise that these apps could be the most detrimental to your online privacy and data. But if you’re doing a little spring cleaning on your phone and want to delete a few apps, there’s one you should start with. This is the one social media app you should never download to your iPhone — it’s so dangerous.
CELL PHONES
komando.com

8 hidden Android features you should be using

As phones evolve, so do the features and options that control your phone. Miss an update or two, and suddenly you might be behind the curve of what’s the latest and greatest. Tap or click here for message upgrades, pay with your voice and more. With so many helpful...
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Language#Native Language#Apps#Android#Smart Phone#Ios#Lifetime Subscription#Emea#Facebook Fbstart
shefinds

You NEED To Turn Off This Browser Setting Right Now, According To Security Experts

Even if you’ve never given the browser you use a second thought, adjusting some of your browser settings is a way to help ensure you remain as private and safe online as possible. Some browser settings that are already enabled for you aren’t doing you any favors. According to Tech Expert Steven Walker, CEO of Spylix, you need to turn off this browser setting right now. It takes just seconds to adjust and can keep you much safer online.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
GeekyGadgets

How to clear cache on your Android Phone

Clearing the cache on your Android phone is a good idea from time to time as it may help speed up your device and also give you some additional storage space. This guide will show you everything you need to know to clean the phone cache on your android device. These methods will also work on your Android tablet.
CELL PHONES
laptopmag.com

Google removes apps that reportedly harvested users' data — here are the offenders

Google has removed several apps used by over 50 million users from the Play Store after learning that the applications in question were harvesting users' personal information. Researchers Joel Reardon (University of Calgary) and Serge Egelman (UC Berkeley) discovered the malicious code in dozens of apps harvesting users' precise location, phone numbers, and email accounts.
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: 23% Off Ray-Bans, $99 Second-Gen AirPods, $60 Echo Show 8

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Fitbit’s Easter sale is still going, with great deals on wearable fitness trackers. Second-generation AirPods are only $99, and...
SHOPPING
BGR.com

4 secret iPhone apps you probably didn’t know were hiding in iOS

Over the past few months, we’ve covered a number of iPhone tips and tricks designed to improve the iPhone user experience. But today, we’re going to focus on something a little bit different. Today, we’re going to highlight a handful of hidden iPhone apps you likely had no idea existed. And while you might be inclined to think that any app Apple hides beneath the surface can’t be that helpful, that is certainly not the case.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Best language learning apps 2022: communicate with the rest of our world

Are you finally ready to learn a new language? Not sure where to begin? Becoming proficient in Spanish, French, Chinese, or another language no longer means taking a class in person or online. Instead, head to Google Play or the App Store. There are many language learning apps on the market, and each one tends to focus on different techniques to get the job done.
CELL PHONES
Android Central

WhatsApp will soon let you manually change the app's language

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to manually change the language of the app. The new feature has been spotted in the app's latest beta version. Currently, WhatsApp automatically picks the language based on your phone's system default when you set it up for the first time.
CELL PHONES
Popular Science

Popular Science

36K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy