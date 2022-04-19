Charlotte County students to face tougher punishment for harassment & bullying

CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. — Starting next school year, students in Charlotte County public schools will face tougher consequences for harassment or bullying on the basis of sex or race.

According to the school district, students have always faced some sort of consequence for bullying, but now the punishment will include bringing in different agencies to help students on both sides see how their actions were wrong and impactful.

The new policy will also help those bullied or harassed know they’ve done nothing wrong, and they deserve the respect of their peers.

According to Mike Riley, with the Charlotte County School District, parents will also be part of the process. ‘We also have added a conference which includes the Parent, the building Principal and the Student accused of the inappropriate and hurtful action,’ said Riley.

The changes take effect for the 2022-2023 school year.

Charlotte County Schools has an anti-bullying portal on its website. You can find it HERE.