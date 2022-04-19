ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seeking Part-Time Writers (Paid) for FortyEightMinutes.com

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Interested in writing about the NBA? We’re looking to add part-time writers to our staff. In particular, we’re looking for writers with daytime/afternoon availability.

This is a paid opportunity and some of the criteria we are looking for are as follows:

  • Exceptional knowledge of all 30 NBA teams, no discernible bias.
  • Knowledge of the salary cap, CBA, and transaction-related concepts.
  • At least some college education and previous professional writing experience.
  • Understanding of the sports betting market is a plus.
  • Keen understanding of journalistic principles, ethics, and procedures. Completion of basic college-level journalism classes is strongly preferred.
  • Attention to detail is a must — absolutely no spelling errors, especially for player and journalist names.
  • Ability to follow the site’s style and tone.
  • Ability to analyze articles and craft intelligent, well-written posts summing up the news in a few paragraphs. We need someone who can balance creating quick copy with thoughtful analysis. You must be able to add value to breaking news with your own insight, numbers, or links to other relevant articles.
  • Ability to use Twitter and Tweetdeck.

If you’re interested, email FortyEightMinutesNBA@gmail.com and explain how you stand out in exactly three paragraphs.  Please attach your resume and writing samples to the email. We look forward to hearing from you!

Due to the number of applications, we may not be able to respond to every inquiry.

