Ricky Hatton has confirmed he will return to the boxing ring for an exhibition bout, 10 years after retiring from the sport.The “Hitman”, 43, will face 48-year-old Marco Antonio Barrera in an eight-round contest at the Manchester Arena on 2 July.Taking to Twitter to announce the news, the Manchester-born fighter said: “I can confirm my return to the ring.“Join me for a huge party night - with top music acts - in Manchester on July 2. #HitmanRises. It’s not how you fall, it’s how you rise…”Hatton has not fought since he was knocked out by Vyacheslav Senchenko in his final...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 14 HOURS AGO