DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It was almost three years ago that the Mississippi River reached its historic, record-setting crest at 22 feet in May 2019. The April 17 episode of INSI6HT featured an in-depth discussion of future mitigation plans for flooding events in the Quad Cities region. In particular, since Davenport and Moline have not built floodwalls, future steps for those municipalities are much of the round table discussion during the first four segments.

DAVENPORT, IA ・ 4 DAYS AGO