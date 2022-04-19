ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Stone: Spring flowers are a gift that can keep on giving

By By Amy Stone / Special to The Blade
 2 days ago

Families celebrated Easter on Sunday, and gathered for Passover Seders on Friday and in some cases Saturday.

Were your holy days filled with flowers?

If your perfect posies were fresh cut, there are a few simple steps that will keep them long-lasting and beautiful.

Recutting stems and refreshing the vase water increases their longevity, and, of course, your enjoyment. If the flowers came arranged in green floral foam, be sure the stems have access to water. Check the water levels, and add more when needed.

Recipients often ask what they can add to the water to keep the flowers looking their best, and the floral preservative from a florist or garden center is really your best bet. Often a packet comes with your purchase, but you could also ask to purchase a few extra packets to use when you change the water.

These floral preservatives are designed to help keep the water clean, provide carbohydrates or sugars to the developing flowers, and generally extend the vase-life of almost all flowers.

Sugar, aspirin, tea, pennies, rusty nails, bleach, citric acid, and other additions do not work as well as a floral preservative based on research. In fact, some of these materials can shorten the vase-life of cut flowers.

If you don’t have a floral preservative on hand, it is actually better to skip another household additive. Researchers have found that clean water without these extras is second best.

Plants grown in containers, typically in a soilless media, depending on hardiness can often make your landscape their forever homes. If these plants arrived wrapped in a decorative foil, be sure to remove the foil when watering to allow the water to drain; you don’t want it to collect in the foil. Standing water can lead to root rots, if underground plant parts are left to stand for extended periods of time in that moisture.

As flowers fade, you can pinch off individual blooms, especially if they are clustered together on the stem flower stalk. You can remove multiple flowers at once by cutting stalks below the flowers. Typically cut at the lowest point, not leaving a stalk or stem.

If left alone, flowers will fade or senesce, and if pollinated will develop into seeds. That process of reproduction can take unnecessary energy from the plant, unless of course you want to experiment with seed propagation. But remember, if the plant you are collecting seeds from is a hybrid, the seedlings will not necessarily be true to seed.

What does this really mean?

Seeds collected from a hybrid will not resemble the plant it was collected from. If we think of it in terms of humans, for example, we don’t look exactly like our parents or siblings unless of course we are an identical twin.

Whether you keep the plants indoors to enjoy a little longer, or decide to move them outdoors right after the holiday, be sure to let the plants like tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, and lilies die back on their own. The foliage will naturally turn from green to yellow to brown. By letting this occur, food and energy produced in the leaves will make it down to the bulb and roots, and the benefits can be enjoyed the following season.

When planting from the container into your landscapes, remove the plant, inspect the underground portion to make sure it is in good health, and then place at the same level that it was in the container. Be sure to add water. Gardeners may also want to place a plant marker or tag to remember where they were planted, as they will disappear for the summer and fall and not reappear until next spring. Truly they can be a spring surprise.

It is important to mention that some springtime plants are not hardy to our area. Gerber daisies and Easter cactus are a couple examples. Keep those plant indoors until the threat of frost is past, and then move them outdoors for enjoyment as an annual, or just enjoy their beauty indoors.

If you didn’t receive any flowers for the holiday, it’s not a problem, as there is a lot of flower activity outside. Get outdoors this week and enjoy springtime blooms.

The Toledo Botanical Garden should be a stop on your floral sight-seeing tour. Repeat visits are a must as there is always some thing new to see now through the fall!

Amy Stone is an agriculture and natural resources educator with the Ohio State Extension – Lucas County. She writes weekly on gardening, and welcomes questions and comments at stone.91@osu.edu.

Romesentinel.com

COLUMN: Check your houseplants for bugs

It doesn’t take a lot of insects to turn into an infestation for houseplants. Plants growing outside have the advantage of natural predators to keep populations in check. Indoors there is nothing to stop insects from multiplying. Keep your plants healthy and clean and inspect them often to ensure you don’t get an infestation.
ANIMALS
The Guardian

Country diary: The spring flowers are beginning to burst

This year’s particularly lavish and long-lasting blooms of former commercial narcissi – perhaps the bulbs having benefited from the cool damp weather of last August – draw attention from other floral indicators of advancing spring. On sheltered banks along narrow lanes, primrose, violet, uncurling ferns and stitchwort...
GARDENING
Real Homes

How to level a yard – fix a bumpy lawn or sloped garden yourself

Learning how to level a yard is a vital backyard maintenance step whether you’re landscaping the entire space, preparing to lay a patio or deck, or rescuing a bumpy lawn. Bumpy lawns can be unsightly and make it tricky to mow your lawn, are a trip hazard and can ruin the aesthetics of your garden. A level lawn is also a really important factor for drainage; holes and low areas can collect water which may cause lawn disease.
GARDENING
9NEWS

When is the best time to plant cool-season flowers, vegetables?

DENVER — Don't let the wind delay the planting of cool season flowers and vegetables. In addition, you can move some plants — such as succulents — outdoors. I've got many succulents and it takes weeks to carry them outside. They need the protection of a shade cloth. After the winter indoors, direct sun can scald the leaves and leave them disfigured for years. They can't grow new leaves the way a geranium or petunia can if it gets sunburned.
DENVER, CO
