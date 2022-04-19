Michigan cracks top five of PFF's 'way-too-early' college football rankings

Michigan Wolverines head football coach Jim Harbaugh was the AP Coach of the Year in 2021. (Photo by Lon Horwedel / TheWolverine.com)

Michigan Wolverines football finished last season ranked No. 3 after a Big Ten title and College Football Playoff appearance. Pro Football Focus (PFF) analyst Anthony Treash predicts the Wolverines will be right back in the mix for the national title hunt this coming season, too. He placed Michigan fifth behind No. 1 Alabama, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Clemson.

Like many, Treash believes the Michigan defense, which lost seven starters to the NFL Draft, may take a step back, but the offense, which returns most of its production, should be even better.

“Last year, Michigan’s defense, led by edge defender Aidan Hutchinson, piloted the team to a Big Ten Championship and College Football Playoff berth,” Treash wrote. “With the record-breaking pass-rusher off to the NFL and young talent rising on the opposite side of the ball, the offense is likely going to be the key to Michigan remaining highly competitive.

“Michigan’s offense is headlined by speedy [third-year sophomore] running back Blake Corum, who turned in an elite 91.1 rushing grade serving as second-fiddle to Hassan Haskins in 2021. Alongside him is [sophomore] pass-catching back Donovan Edwards, [fourth-year junior] tight end Erick All and a deep receiving corps that includes [redshirt junior] Ronnie Bell, [sophomore] Andrel Anthony, [fourth-year junior] Cornelius Johnson, [third-year sophomore] A.J. Henning and [third-year sophomore] Roman Wilson.”

Whether it’s redshirt sophomore Cade McNamara

J.J. McCarthy behind center, Treash wants to see Michigan’s quarterback play improve this fall.

“As good as that arsenal of weapons is, the quarterback position needs to improve in 2022,” he wrote.

“Cade McNamara was serviceable, but he couldn’t put the team on his back. He has a limited arm that hinders the team’s downfield passing capabilities, and his 75.0 passing grade last season backs that up. On the other hand, five-star true sophomore J.J. McCarthy has a ceiling that can place this team among the best in the nation. He has the arm talent to lead an explosive passing offense and is also a high-level athlete.

“McCarthy saw some action last year as a true freshman and shined in both facets. Five of his 10 deep passing attempts were deemed a big-time throw by PFF, and he squeaked out just one turnover-worthy play on 66 dropbacks. On the ground, the 6-foot-3, 197-pound quarterback picked up seven explosive runs of 10 or more yards from 25 attempts — most of which were from designed attempts. He can simply make throws that McNamara can’t while also offering more in the designed run game.”

McCarthy was limited during the spring with shoulder soreness, but he’s back throwing now, and the Michigan quarterback competition is officially back on. McNamara threw for 2,576 yards and 15 touchdowns last season, limiting mistakes with just six interceptions, and will be hard to unseat as the starter, though.

Where Other Big Ten Teams Check In

The Big Ten actually only has three teams that made Treash’s top 25, with No. 21 Wisconsin joining Michigan and Ohio State. Coming off a third-place Big Ten East finish in 2021, Michigan State was listed alongside defending West champion Iowa teams that “just missed the cut.”

Michigan doesn’t get the Badgers this season, but they will take on arch rival Ohio State Nov. 26 in Columbus. The Buckeyes return a staggering amount of production for a top-10 team (76 percent, according to ESPN.com’s formula), and Treash is a big-time believer in what Ohio State can do this fall.

“Ohio State is losing two wide receivers to the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, but they still are going to have one of the most explosive offenses in college football next fall. Quarterback C.J. Stroud got off to a shaky start in 2021 before turning a big corner in Week 5,” Treash wrote of Michigan’s rival. “From that point forward, no quarterback in the country earned a higher PFF grade, as he was far more accurate, a better decision-maker and more comfortable when things started to break down. Returning with Stroud is the best wide receiver in the FBS, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who earned a 91.7 PFF grade in 2021. After that, there’s a slew of promising breakout candidates at the position, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Julian Fleming and Emeka Egbuka.

“Oh, and let’s forget about their new look defense led by former Oklahoma State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. There are plenty of promising breakout candidates on that side of the ball, too, such as 2021 top recruit Jack Sawyer on the edge.”