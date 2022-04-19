Osage Beach BOA Meeting Thursday Has Packed Agenda

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The Branson Board of Aldermen placed City Administrator Stanley Dobbins on administrative leave. The board named City Clerk Lisa Westfall as acting city administrator. Dobbins announced his retirement date of April 30. The mayor and board thanked Dobbins for his service to the city. “As I...
Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., could reopen if it receives $3.7 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration, KOMU reported April 19. "The last time they heard was two weeks, and then that two weeks went by, and then they were told another two weeks," Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell told the station. "So they're kind of getting the runaround on that money a little bit."
LAKE OZARK, Mo. — One angler ended up with quite the story at the Lake of the Ozarks recently. The Missouri Department of Conservation shared that paddlefish snagger Troy Staggs ended up with a 56-inch, 50 to 55-pound lake sturgeon while fishing on the lake. The MDC said that...
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - City Utilities has a lot going on these days, and their 2022 budget includes $96 million worth of capital improvements, with almost 30 percent of that going towards electric utility infrastructure. CU will spend around $14.8 million in one of the fastest-growing parts of its service...
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Some Missouri homeowners could be spared from paying higher property taxes under a pair of proposed constitutional amendments approved Wednesday by the state Senate. One proposal would authorize laws limiting the amount by which property values could be increased when being reassessed. Another proposal...
