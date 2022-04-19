Osage Beach BOA Meeting Thursday Has Packed Agenda

Callaway Community Hospital in Fulton, Mo., could reopen if it receives $3.7 million from the Health Resources and Services Administration, KOMU reported April 19. "The last time they heard was two weeks, and then that two weeks went by, and then they were told another two weeks," Fulton Mayor Lowe Cannell told the station. "So they're kind of getting the runaround on that money a little bit."

