Bronx, NY

VIDEO: Man, woman tied up by armed men in violent Bronx home invasion

By Kimberly Dole
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UORmI_0fDTxKdp00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- The NYPD released video footage of a group of armed men wanted in connection to a home invasion robbery that occurred last week in the Bronx.

Police said it happened on Thursday, April 14, at approximately 5:45 p.m., at a residence in the vicinity of Valentine Avenue and East Burnside Avenue in Tremont.

According to officials, the suspects struck the 64-year-old man with a metal bar and firearm multiple times, knocking him to the ground.

They proceeded to zip-tie and duct-tape the victim and a 60-year-old woman inside of the apartment and removed a safe, money, a purse, and a backpack from the victims' apartment while displaying firearms, authorities said.

Some of the suspects fled the location in a red Dodge sedan and one fled on foot toward East 180 Street and Valentine Avenue, officials said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ySS0o_0fDTxKdp00
Photo credit NYPD

The male victim sustained lacerations to the head and face and was removed by EMS to St. Barnabas Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).

