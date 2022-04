BROOKFIELD, WI — Navy veteran and small business leader Tom Palzewicz announced today the launch of his campaign for State Senate to represent Wisconsin’s 5th District. “The great people of Milwaukee’s western suburbs deserve a Senator who will work just as hard as they do,” said Palzewicz. “I have always been the kind of person to step up, take initiative, and get things done. Now more than ever, there’s a real need for effective leadership to break through the partisan bickering that has gridlocked our state government.

