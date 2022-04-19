KSR Today: Antonio Reeves Time?

Photo: tonioreeves/IG, UK Athletics

It feels like Kentucky is on the verge of adding its first commitment since the conclusion of the 2022 basketball season. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves visited UK over the weekend and things appear to have gone as well as they possibly could have.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Chicago averaged over 20 ppg. while shooting better than 39% from behind the three-point line. Prior to coming to Lexington he visited Nebraska. As of now, he has no other trips planned. That seems to point Reeves to Kentucky, but he told Rivals’ David Sisk that he does not intend to commit until “between May 10 and May 15.”

If Reeves was so blown away by UK, why wait to commit? Shaedon Sharpe. The April 24 NBA Draft entry deadline looms and we’ve still heard nothing official from his camp, leaving the door open for as much internet speculation as possible. That will likely not change at all today, but the longer Sharpe waits, the longer it may take for other dominoes to fall.

Clarks Pick Illinois

Eighteen months ago Skyy Clark was a Kentucky commit and Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman were Illinois assistant coaches. Now roles have been reversed in what some might call Brad Underwood’s revenge. Not only did the Fighting Illini pick up a commitment from the 2023 guard, yesterday Skyy’s younger brother, 2024 point guard ZZ Clark, announced his commitment to Illinois. Best of luck to the Clarks. If this Underwood’s way to take a jab at Calipari, I think Kentucky is going to win this deal in the long run.

Rivalry on the Diamond

The first edition of the Baseball Battle of the Bluegrass was rained out. Tuesday evening the Wildcats will be taking their talents to the city of Louisville and the forecast is in their favor. It will be chilly, but there will be nothing but sunny skies when the first pitch is thrown at 5 pm ET at Jim Patterson Stadium. I’ll see you there. If you can’t make it, all of the action will air live on the ACC Network.

Max’s USFL Debut is an L

Inclement weather delayed the USFL debut for former UK Ray Guy Award winner Max Duffy. Unfortunately, he had to use his leg quite a bit Monday night. His Pittsburgh Maulers were touchdown-less, falling 17-3 to the Tampa Bay Bandits. Max’s day could have been worse. He could’ve been cut for turning down the chicken salad.

Very Important Dad Discourse

Monday I earned my Dad pinstripes. Long story short, it was a hectic day with a trip to the doctor, the muddy park and the grocery store. I survived in time to decompress with a few episodes of Bluey with my son, inspiring me to share on Twitter the Bluey Mt. Rushmore. The best kids’ cartoon around, it’s difficult to narrow it down to just four (Dance Mode, The Creek and Baby Race were the most suggested omissions) but I believe I have a strong Final Four.

Stumpfest Takeaway Handstand Sleepytime

Transformation Tuesday

The Kentucky football team had a little fun before calling it quits on Spring Practice. The Big Boys flipped numbers with the skill positions and I don’t know what’s more amusing, JuTahn McClain in Tashawn Manning‘s enormous jersey, or Manning squeezing into Donut’s practice gear.

Who gave Marshawn Lynch keys to the Zamboni?