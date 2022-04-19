ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSR Today: Antonio Reeves Time?

 2 days ago
Photo: tonioreeves/IG, UK Athletics

It feels like Kentucky is on the verge of adding its first commitment since the conclusion of the 2022 basketball season. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves visited UK over the weekend and things appear to have gone as well as they possibly could have.

The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Chicago averaged over 20 ppg. while shooting better than 39% from behind the three-point line. Prior to coming to Lexington he visited Nebraska. As of now, he has no other trips planned. That seems to point Reeves to Kentucky, but he told Rivals’ David Sisk that he does not intend to commit until “between May 10 and May 15.”

If Reeves was so blown away by UK, why wait to commit? Shaedon Sharpe. The April 24 NBA Draft entry deadline looms and we’ve still heard nothing official from his camp, leaving the door open for as much internet speculation as possible. That will likely not change at all today, but the longer Sharpe waits, the longer it may take for other dominoes to fall.

Clarks Pick Illinois

Eighteen months ago Skyy Clark was a Kentucky commit and Orlando Antigua and Chin Coleman were Illinois assistant coaches. Now roles have been reversed in what some might call Brad Underwood’s revenge. Not only did the Fighting Illini pick up a commitment from the 2023 guard, yesterday Skyy’s younger brother, 2024 point guard ZZ Clark, announced his commitment to Illinois. Best of luck to the Clarks. If this Underwood’s way to take a jab at Calipari, I think Kentucky is going to win this deal in the long run.

Rivalry on the Diamond

The first edition of the Baseball Battle of the Bluegrass was rained out. Tuesday evening the Wildcats will be taking their talents to the city of Louisville and the forecast is in their favor. It will be chilly, but there will be nothing but sunny skies when the first pitch is thrown at 5 pm ET at Jim Patterson Stadium. I’ll see you there. If you can’t make it, all of the action will air live on the ACC Network.

Max’s USFL Debut is an L

Inclement weather delayed the USFL debut for former UK Ray Guy Award winner Max Duffy. Unfortunately, he had to use his leg quite a bit Monday night. His Pittsburgh Maulers were touchdown-less, falling 17-3 to the Tampa Bay Bandits. Max’s day could have been worse. He could’ve been cut for turning down the chicken salad.

Very Important Dad Discourse

Monday I earned my Dad pinstripes. Long story short, it was a hectic day with a trip to the doctor, the muddy park and the grocery store. I survived in time to decompress with a few episodes of Bluey with my son, inspiring me to share on Twitter the Bluey Mt. Rushmore. The best kids’ cartoon around, it’s difficult to narrow it down to just four (Dance Mode, The Creek and Baby Race were the most suggested omissions) but I believe I have a strong Final Four.

  1. Stumpfest
  2. Takeaway
  3. Handstand
  4. Sleepytime

Transformation Tuesday

The Kentucky football team had a little fun before calling it quits on Spring Practice. The Big Boys flipped numbers with the skill positions and I don’t know what’s more amusing, JuTahn McClain in Tashawn Manning‘s enormous jersey, or Manning squeezing into Donut’s practice gear.

Who gave Marshawn Lynch keys to the Zamboni?

On3.com

John Calipari Quotes to Inspire and Entertain Basketball Fans

John Calipari broke into college basketball as the head coach of UMass in 1988. Two things immediately became clear of Calipari: He was going to be an anti-hero, and he was going to win. During Calipari’s time at UMass, he started fights with other coaches, took UMass to the Final Four, and moved on for a shot at the NBA. That didn’t work out, but John Calipari was more than able to jump back to the college ranks at Memphis and later Kentucky. That’s where Calipari still coaches today, having been to the Final Four six times in his career, winning a national championship in 2012.
BASKETBALL
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
ClutchPoints

The real reason Jay Wright is retiring as Villanova coach

The reports on Jay Wright seriously considering retirement came as a shock to the basketball world. After all, it seemingly came out of nowhere, especially since the legendary tactician has been a stabilizing force on the sidelines for Villanova for 21 years. However, Wright has a really good reason to...
VILLANOVA, PA
On3.com

Duke guard Michael Savarino officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t the only member of his family leaving Duke. His grandson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Michael Savarino, a walk-on guard the last two years, is in the portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. He played in 13 games over two years for the Blue Devils, including 11 games this past season as they made a run to the Final Four.
DURHAM, NC
On3.com

NIL delivers a big win for college basketball

Move over John Calipari, Bill Self and Mark Few. The best recruiter in college basketball is now NIL. In the first spring of the Name, Image and Likeness era, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe, the consensus national player of the year, on Wednesday announced he will return to Lexington for another season. Tshiebwe is the first Wooden Award winner since North Carolina’s Tyler Hansbrough in 2008 to decide to return to school the following season.
LEXINGTON, KY
