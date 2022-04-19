ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Auburn, AL

Morning reads: Dee Davis finds new home, Keegan Thompson is dealing and more

By Justin Hokanson about 19 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1opY2Z_0fDTwGeC00
Dee Davis (Photo by Getty Images)

Good morning, Auburn fans, and welcome to the Morning Reads. Every day, we’ll cover news, notes and analysis from across Tigers’ athletics. Join us each morning to get caught up on everything you missed in the world of Auburn football, recruiting, basketball, baseball and much more in Morning Reads.

Auburn football coaches hit the road

Last spring, because of COVID, Bryan Harsin and the new coaching staff were limited in when and where they could go visit high schools and prospects. The same was similar for high school coaches and prospects wanting to visit Auburn. There were restrictions that made it more difficult than usual. That’s certainly a tough place to be for a new staff trying to build relationships. With all restrictions lifted, the Auburn staff is making it the highest of priorities to hit the road starting on Monday. With spring practice finished and player evaluations finished, the assistants are canvassing the southeast to hit as many high schools over the coming weeks as possible. It’s a massively important time for this staff to make some serious strides, especially on the heels of inviting coaches from across the state of Alabama and beyond for the Coaches Clinic a few weeks ago.

Bryan Harsin listed among coaches facing the most pressure this fall

Barrett Sallee from CBS Sports wrote about college football coaches under the most pressure this fall. Little surprise that Harsin made the list. Here’s what Sallee said:

A coup attempt by influential members of the Auburn program nearly ousted Harsin during the offseason, but the second-year coach of the Tigers needs to thrive in order to survive in 2022. A 6-7 season should never happen at Auburn, even during rebuilding years. That’s exactly what Harsin posted in his first year, which also included massive coaching turnover, a mass exodus of players to the transfer portal, a 25-point collapse vs. Mississippi State and an overtime escape from the clutches of Group of Five foe Georgia State.

Harsin has to manage a three-man quarterback battle among T.J. Finley, Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford this offseason, and will do so with long-time confidant Eric Kiseau running the offense. The right decision better be made. The Tigers have road games at Georgia, Ole Miss and Alabama this year, in addition to a home tilt vs. Penn State in Week 3.

In only Year Two, it’s hard to argue that Harsin certainly faces a ton of pressure. The question is, where are expectations considering the circumstances? Auburn faces one of, if not the toughest schedule in the nation, and lacks depth at some key positions. The gap between expectations and reality is a significant factor in the pressure Harsin will face this fall.

QB battles rage on in the SEC

On3 Sports’ Jesse Simonton writes about the quarterback battles happening in the SEC. Auburn certainly isn’t the only school trying to choose the right signal caller heading into next fall. Florida, Missouri, LSU, Texas A&M, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt are all facing decisions. That falls in line with projecting teams’ successes this fall, as the teams without quarterback battles seem to be garnering more positive attention for the season, like Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Arkansas, Tennessee, etc.

Dematrius Davis finds a new home

Former Auburn quarterback Dematrius Davis has found a new home. Davis committed to Alabama State on Monday night. Davis, a former four-star recruit, was a national top 200 recruit and the 20th-rated quarterback in the 2021 class, according to the On3 Consensus Rankings, a complete and equally weighted industry-generated average. He never saw in-game action in an Auburn uniform.

Coming out of high school, Davis played for North Shore High (Houston, Texas) and guided them to a 14-1 overall record in 2021 and the state semifinals in 2020. As a senior, Davis passed for 3,553 passing yards with 38 touchdowns. On the ground, he showed off his versatility with 875 rushing yards and 22 touchdowns. According to the On3 Consensus Rankings, he was rated as the No. 20 quarterback prospect in America for the 2021 recruiting class.

As things currently stand, Davis is the 24th-rated quarterback to enter the transfer portal during this cycle. Among quarterbacks currently available in the portal, Davis is the fourth highest-rated signal-caller remaining.

Fantastic start for Keegan Thompson

Former Auburn star Keegan Thompson is off to a great start this season. Pitching in relief for the Chicago Cubs, Thompson has three appearances, two wins, and 10 strikeouts in 9.2 innings pitched. Thompson appeared in 32 games last season for the Cubs, notching a 3-3 record in six starts, and finishing the season with a 3.38 ERA.

In other news

Georgia offensive lineman Amarius Mims has officially taken his name out of the transfer portal per On3 Sports’ Matt Zenitz. DawgsHQ was able to first report earlier in the day that Mims, a former five-star offensive tackle, was expected to stay at Georgia after entering the transfer portal last week. He visited Florida State over the weekend. Florida State appeared to have a ton of momentum in landing Mims, but after an official visit to Tallahassee, Mims decided to remain at Georgia. It’s a significant happening in the SEC.

Mike Huggenin from On3 Sports listed the winningest and losingest Power 5 programs over the past decade. Auburn fell short of making the top ten, mainly because of a 2012 season with three wins, and now back-to-back six win seasons. The Tigers have 77 total wins over the last ten seasons. That’s 29 wins short of landing in the top five.

Don’t miss the latest Asked and Answered

It was time to catch up on all the happenings and answer questions from our loyal community at Auburn Live. The latest Asked and Answered hit on spring football, athletic director Allen Greene, the potential impact of transfer Johni Broome, baseball’s outlook and more. These will happen once a week moving forward, most likely towards the end of the week. You’ll be able to post your questions when you see the A&A thread on The Corner, and see if your question is answered.

Are you subscribed to Auburn Live yet?

Are you ready to get all your latest Auburn news in one place? Become a member of Auburn Live today. With your Auburn Live/On3+ membership, you’ll not only have access to the everything that’s happening with the Tigers, but you’ll also be able to peruse other fan sites within the network to hear just how rivals are feeling about Auburn, as well. Make sure to follow along on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Look: A New Favorite Has Emerged For Arch Manning

20 years ago the Texas Longhorns successfully the recruited Vince Young, the most hyped quarterback prospect of the era. By the way things are looking, they could be on the verge of landing the most hyped signal caller of this era too. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Veteran Alabama Player Enters The Transfer Portal

Alabama’s football team is about to lose some of its depth on the defensive line. According to Matt Zenitz of On3, defensive lineman Stephon Wynn has entered the transfer portal. Wynn, a former four-star recruit, joined Alabama’s football program in 2018. Now, the redshirt senior is looking for another...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum gives warning to Florida fans on Year One of Billy Napier era

Billy Napier is making a strong first impression at Florida. But his impact might not be felt right away and it might take some time for him to fully transform the roster. That’s what ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, warning Gators fans it might be a rough go for Napier’s group this season. However, Finebaum made it clear he likes what he sees so far from Napier so far after coming to Gainesville from Louisiana. It just might take some time to get the program to its full potential.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, AL
State
Tennessee State
State
Missouri State
Auburn, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Kentucky State
Auburn, AL
Basketball
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
Local
Alabama Basketball
The Spun

Breaking: Ohio State Cornerback Is Transferring To LSU

We have breaking news in the college football world. A former Ohio State defensive back is leaving Columbus for Baton Rouge to play for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers. Sevyn Banks, a former four-star recruit from the 2018 cycle, will be playing for Louisiana State University this upcoming season. He told On3 Recruits today that he’s becoming a Tiger.
COLUMBUS, OH
CBS 42

Former UAB football player found guilty of killing Destiny Washington

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A jury has found Carlos Londarrius Stephens guilty of capital murder in the death of Destiny Washington. Stephens, 24, was a former football player for UAB during the 2017 season. According to a 2021 indictment, Stephens fatally shot the 20-year-old Washington while she was allegedly selling a pair of headphones at […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
MLive

New details in death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback, Ohio State star Dwayne Haskins

The Florida Highway Patrol has released more information following the stunning death of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins Saturday morning in South Florida. The agency said that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of I-595 in Broward County at 6:37 a.m. when he was struck by a dump truck. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to multiple reports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Harsin
Person
Dee Davis
The Spun

Former NFL Tight End Facing 2 Troubling Charges

Former Georgia Bulldogs tight end Arthur Lynch has been arrested and faces charges of two felony counts of sexual battery. The 31 year old was arrested last week for an incident that occurred back in April 2021 in Chattanooga, per reports from OnlineAthens.com. Lynch lives and works in Knoxville. He...
NFL
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Auburn Football#College Football#Athletics#American Football#Tigers#Covid#The Coaches Clinic#Auburnmade
Golf Digest

Here's a video of Nick Saban brutally shutting down a player trying to give losers of the Alabama spring game a piece of cake

You don’t get to where Nick Saban has gotten to—seven national championships, 10 SEC titles, cult-like status across the sports world—without being a bit of a hardass. Nice guys finish last, and Saban doesn’t finish last. No way, no how, not going to happen. A lot like his NFL counterpart Bill Belichick, Saban has crafted an entire motivational ethos out of a frown, and while there’s certainly more warmth to him than meets the eye (or media, as it were), it’s more flicker than flame.
NFL
Alissa Rose

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
The Spun

Look: UNC Star Has Message For Coach K’s Grandson

UNC star basketball player Armando Bacot has a special message for Michael Savarino. Bacot wants Savarino, who’s the grandson of Coach K, to come play at North Carolina for the 2022 season. Savarino is set to be a graduate transfer for the 2022-23 season. He appeared in 11 games...
NBA
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
41K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy