Paul Finebaum gives warning to Florida fans on Year One of Billy Napier era

James Gilbert via Getty Images.

Billy Napier is making a strong first impression at Florida. But his impact might not be felt right away and it might take some time for him to fully transform the roster.

That’s what ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, warning Gators fans it might be a rough go for Napier’s group this season. However, Finebaum made it clear he likes what he sees so far from Napier so far after coming to Gainesville from Louisiana. It just might take some time to get the program to its full potential.

“I think fans better beware that this is not going to be a great team,” Finebaum said. “I never in my life thought saying that getting to a decent bowl game would be considered a success at Florida. That’s blasphemous. But I think that’s about it because they’ve got a difficult schedule. You really can’t find a more treacherous beginning than they have. And I think they’ll be struggling. I think Richardson, assuming that he works everything out off the field, is a really good player. But I don’t think they have a lot around them that’s sustainable, and what I mean by that is depth.

“I like [Napier]. I think he’s really smart. You can call him ‘Nick Saban 3.0,’ whatever you want to call him. But that program has needed an overhaul for a long time, and now that the facilities are about to open — facilities that are 5-10 years overdue — I think, recruiting-wise, they’re going to start making some headway. But it won’t be on the field this year.”

Billy Napier sends message to Florida fans following spring game

Billy Napier was hired to restore Florida‘s football program and build it back to a championship level, and that’s what he’s been working to do ever since he first arrived in Gainesville. Among the many key elements that go into Napier leading the Gators back to prominence is generating plenty of support from the fan base —— and that’s off to a strong start.

As Florida held its annual Orange vs. Blue spring game last week at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, many fans and students showed up to see their new-look team in action as it wrapped up spring ball That meant a lot to Napier and his Gators’ club and he sent a message to his team’s supporters after the game.

“I do want to compliment our fans, I want to compliment our student body,” Napier said. “Thursday night football games at Florida – it was electric out there. … Even better than I expected. I’m very thankful for the support. We made the decision to move the game, and they rallied behind that and showed up. We had a great group of recruits here today, as well – and hopefully we can capitalize from that.”