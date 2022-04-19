South Carolina lineman enters transfer portal Tuesday

Chris Gillespie/Gamecock Central

South Carolina football defensive lineman Will Rogers announced Tuesday that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder originally signed with the Gamecocks as an offensive lineman out of Lovejoy High in Hampton, Ga. in 2019 but has spent the last two seasons on the defensive line.

“First I would like to take the time To thank The University of South Carolina For giving me the opportunity to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution,” Rogers said in a Tweet. “Thank you to my teammates and coaches that pushed me to be my best. I would also like to thank my family and friends for your support. With that being said I have decided to enter the Transfer portal.”

He is the fifth South Carolina football player to announce their transfer this week, joining wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, wide receiver Eric Shaw, defensive lineman Keem Green and defensive lineman DeVontae Davis.

Head football coach Shane Beamer said following the Gamecocks’ Garnet and Black spring game that he would be having individual meetings with players this week. Those meetings traditionally involve discussing things like a player’s position on the depth chart and how much he projects to play in the coming season.

None of the five players were projected starters exiting spring practice.

Rogers has appeared in one game in his career, the Gamecocks’ blowout win over Charleston Southern in 2019.

Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Rogers worked with the scout team but did not see any game action and was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

A former three-star prospect, Rogers was ranked the No. 124 offensive tackle in the 2019 class, according to the On3Consensus which equally weighs the major recruiting services.

