ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina lineman enters transfer portal Tuesday

By Wes Mitchell about 6 hours
On3.com
On3.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ovNra_0fDTw0bp00
Chris Gillespie/Gamecock Central

South Carolina football defensive lineman Will Rogers announced Tuesday that he’s entering the NCAA transfer portal.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pounder originally signed with the Gamecocks as an offensive lineman out of Lovejoy High in Hampton, Ga. in 2019 but has spent the last two seasons on the defensive line.

“First I would like to take the time To thank The University of South Carolina For giving me the opportunity to be a student-athlete at this prestigious institution,” Rogers said in a Tweet. “Thank you to my teammates and coaches that pushed me to be my best. I would also like to thank my family and friends for your support. With that being said I have decided to enter the Transfer portal.”

He is the fifth South Carolina football player to announce their transfer this week, joining wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, wide receiver Eric Shaw, defensive lineman Keem Green and defensive lineman DeVontae Davis.

Head football coach Shane Beamer said following the Gamecocks’ Garnet and Black spring game that he would be having individual meetings with players this week. Those meetings traditionally involve discussing things like a player’s position on the depth chart and how much he projects to play in the coming season.

None of the five players were projected starters exiting spring practice.

Rogers has appeared in one game in his career, the Gamecocks’ blowout win over Charleston Southern in 2019.

Last season as a redshirt sophomore, Rogers worked with the scout team but did not see any game action and was named to the SEC Fall Academic Honor Roll.

A former three-star prospect, Rogers was ranked the No. 124 offensive tackle in the 2019 class, according to the On3Consensus which equally weighs the major recruiting services.

Discuss South Carolina football and the transfer portal on The Insiders Forum!

E.J. Jenkins announces transfer from South Carolina

Wide receiver E.J. Jenkins, who spent one season with South Carolina football, announced his transfer from the program on Twitter Monday morning.

“First I’d like to thank God for presenting me the opportunity to experience being a Gamecock the past year,” Jenkins said in the Tweet. “I am truly blessed to meet new people that I can call family in my time at South Carolina. Thank you, Coach Beamer, Coach Stepp and the rest of the staff for allowing me to be a part of the 2021 season. Lastly, thank you Gamecock Nation for giving me the experience I would have dreamed of as a kid. There will always be love here. That being said, I will be entering the transfer portal. Thank you South Carolina. 13 out.”

Comments / 1

Related
On3.com

Duke guard Michael Savarino officially enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Mike Krzyzewski isn’t the only member of his family leaving Duke. His grandson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. Michael Savarino, a walk-on guard the last two years, is in the portal, On3’s Matt Zenitz has learned. He played in 13 games over two years for the Blue Devils, including 11 games this past season as they made a run to the Final Four.
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

Georgia football could easily build recruiting momentum off G-Day

Georgia football is one of the best recruiting programs in all of college, and this past weekend they hosted some of the best for G-Day. There was already one commitment from Gabriel Harris on Easter Sunday, which sparked a little momentum, but that weekend could be the moment this 2023 class begins to take flight.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hampton, SC
Columbia, SC
Football
Columbia, SC
College Sports
Columbia, SC
Sports
City
Columbia, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Spun

CBS Names ‘Biggest Threat’ To Alabama This Season

Alabama has represented the SEC West in seven of the last 10 SEC Championship games. Nick Saban’s squad is once again a top contender to win the division and advance to the College Football Playoff behind Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Of course, that doesn’t mean the Crimson Tide...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To The Rule Change News

College football will implement several new rules this upcoming season, including one to address the targeting penalty. Under previous rules, players who were called for targeting in the second half would need to sit out the first half of the next game. A new rule could change that process. Teams...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: A New Favorite Has Emerged For Arch Manning

20 years ago the Texas Longhorns successfully the recruited Vince Young, the most hyped quarterback prospect of the era. By the way things are looking, they could be on the verge of landing the most hyped signal caller of this era too. According to Jeremy Crabtree of On3 Recruiting, the...
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Rogers
Person
Shane Beamer
On3.com

KSR Today: Antonio Reeves Time?

It feels like Kentucky is on the verge of adding its first commitment since the conclusion of the 2022 basketball season. Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves visited UK over the weekend and things appear to have gone as well as they possibly could have. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard from Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
On3.com

Paul Finebaum gives warning to Florida fans on Year One of Billy Napier era

Billy Napier is making a strong first impression at Florida. But his impact might not be felt right away and it might take some time for him to fully transform the roster. That’s what ESPN analyst Paul Finebaum said on “McElroy and Cubelic in the Morning” on Monday, warning Gators fans it might be a rough go for Napier’s group this season. However, Finebaum made it clear he likes what he sees so far from Napier so far after coming to Gainesville from Louisiana. It just might take some time to get the program to its full potential.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

ESPN Predicts No. 1 Seeds For 2023 NCAA Tournament

The 2022 NCAA Tournament just ended two weeks ago, but it’s not too soon to take a very, very early look ahead at the 2023 field. ESPN’s Joe Lunardi officially dropped his first 2023 bracketology on Tuesday. Admittedly, it’s impossible to accurately project next season with so many transfer and NBA Draft decisions still to be made, a fact that Lunardi concedes himself.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#South Carolina Football#American Football#College Football#Gamecocks#Lovejoy High
FOX Carolina

Three people in South Carolina win big during recent Powerball drawing

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Powerball officials announced that three people in South Carolina won thousands of dollars from Monday night’s drawing. Officials said the big winner was someone in Greenville who won $500,000 from a Double Play ticket purchased from a Publix Super Market on Pelham Road. The...
GREENVILLE, SC
CBS Sports

Panthers owner David Tepper dumps plans for $800M South Carolina headquarters mid-construction, per report

A franchise quarterback isn't the only thing the Panthers are struggling to secure. A month after halting construction on $800 million state-of-the-art headquarters and training facilities in Rock Hill, South Carolina, team owner David Tepper has pulled the plug on the entire project, according to WCNC Charlotte. Tepper's GT Real Estate Holdings confirmed Tuesday that it would be terminating its agreement with the City of Rock Hill to complete the project after a failure to resolve funding issues.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
FOX Carolina

Governor says Panthers split with SC city ‘a disappointment’

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Governor Henry McMaster issued a statement on Tuesday after it was announced that the Carolina Panthers are terminating their agreement to move their headquarters to Rock Hill. McMaster called the announcement “a disappointment.” Below is the full statement:. “Today’s announcement by the...
ROCK HILL, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
55K+
Followers
41K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy