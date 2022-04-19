Penn State adds more preferred walk-ons; former Lions assistant lands new job: Newsstand

Former Penn State offensive coordinator John Donovan watches warmups before a game in 2015. (Photo By Jeremy Drey/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

The Penn State newsstand for April 19 is live.

Today’s updates include new walk-on commitments as spring ball wraps up in addition to word that a former Nittany Lions assistant coach has landed a new job in football.

All of those stories and more are covered in today’s rundown. It’s time to dive into the top tweets and headlines about Penn State and football on Tuesday.

Penn State tweets of the day

We start on the recruiting front.

Penn State has been busy adding new preferred walk-ons recently. It added two more on Monday. One is Bronx, N.Y., Fordham Prep offensive lineman Jack Conry. He stands 6-foot-2, 250 pounds per HUDL. The senior had claimed offers from LIU, St. Francis, Bryant, and Bluefield State. However, he has elected to forego those and join the Lions as a walk-on later this year.

Ben Hartman will also join the Lions as a PWO. The Georgia offensive lineman was expected to walk on at Oregon. Instead, he will now do so at Penn State.

In other recruiting news, the Lions also sent out a pair of underclassmen offers Monday. Penn State joined the mix for 2024 linebacker/end Jaylen Harvey, who is from Maryland, and also safety Mikey Preston, who plays at Philadelphia Roman Catholic.

Finally, for this section, a former Penn State assistant coach has a new job.

The Athletic reported Monday that John Donovan has been hired by the Green Bay Packers as a senior analyst. He was James Franklin’s first offensive coordinator in State College. After being let go from his PSU post, however, Donovan went on to coach in the NFL and then spent the last two seasons as the Washington Huskies offensive coordinator. He was not retained in that role after this past season.

Headlines of the day

Quote of the day

“I’ve had a chance to know him pretty well. He’s got a big-time leg, so we’re excited to see how he develops when he gets here. It’s always different. Just like any position, you got to get him on your field, in your drills when you have a chance to do that. See how they respond to different pressure situations.

“But, great kid, great family. Certainly, he’s a very, very good talent and we’re excited to bring him in here and create more competition in those rooms.”

—PSU special teams coordinator Stacy Collins on incoming punter and Class of 2022 signee Alex Bacchetta.