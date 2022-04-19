Brian Kelly shares his thoughts on the transfer portal as it pertains to LSU

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images.

With the college football spring practice period soon coming to a close, there are plenty of players in the NCAA Transfer Portal. As many more players will make the decision to enter the portal over the next few weeks, teams all across the country will also be looking to make a few additions to their roster ahead of the 2022 season.

As for LSU and head coach Brian Kelly, the Tigers have landed some players from the transfer portal during the offseason and could potentially add a few more before the 2022 season kicks off in September. No matter what Kelly decides to do moving forward in that regard, he has made it clear that he’s not really worried about the portal.

“I think the transfer portal is going to take care of itself,” Kelly said after the Tigers’ spring practice on Saturday. “I think, naturally, I think people are starting to get a sense that maybe there needs to be some dead periods with the transfer portal – that it need not be open 365 days out of the year. … I think the SEC is already showing it. There could be a time where you close it down. So, I think that will eventually find itself to be reasonable, so I don’t think I need to be standing on a pulpit for that, in particular.”

While many players are now coming through the transfer portal, each of them have different backgrounds – and it’s up to coaching staffs to investigate each player before bringing them into their programs. That’s the exact approach that Kelly and his LSU staff have followed up to this point.

“Look, some coaches are staying away from the transfer portal because they’re worried about what the influence is in their program – and I get it,” Kelly said. “I think if you’re not doing a really good job of bringing the right people into your program, the transfer portal can be deadly to your program.

“But we had some strict parameters in terms of who we were bringing in, and I feel very comfortable with it. There might be some years that I don’t use it at all because we’re using it all on freshmen. I don’t think I have any declarative statement on it, other than they’re real and I want to be able to use those to build the best program that we have.”

Kelly and LSU have already made a splash in the NCAA Transfer Portal, as they’ve added players such as running back Noah Cain from Penn State, defensive backs Joe Foucha and Greg Brooks from Arkansas, punter Jay Bramblett from Notre Dame, offensive lineman Tre’Mond Shorts from East Tennessee State and wide receiver Kyren Lacy from Louisiana.