FC Barcelona hit the road on Thursday to take on Real Sociedad in La Liga action with Xavi's side reeling after back-to-back defeats at home. After elimination in the Europa League quarterfinals thanks to Eintracht Frankfurt, Barca were stunned at home over the weekend by Cadiz, losing 1-0. Barca entered the week with 60 points and in second place, but they remain 15 points behind leaders Real Madrid. Real Sociedad started the week in sixth place with 55 points and looking to push the Champions League spots, sitting five points back of the top four.

UEFA ・ 22 HOURS AGO