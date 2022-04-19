ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pirates' Diego Castillo: Socks first big-league homer

Castillo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Brewers. The...

Larry Brown Sports

Video: Trey Mancini tagged out on controversial play at first base

Trey Mancini was called out at first base on a rare tag play on Thursday, and the Baltimore Orioles star was understandably dumbfounded. Mancini hit a routine grounder to second base during the fourth inning of Baltimore’s game against the Oakland A’s. Nick Allen’s throw to first was a bit off the mark and got by Seth Brown. A’s catcher Sean Murphy was backing up the play, and he scooped up the ball and tagged Mancini before Mancini got back to the bag. Umpire Rob Drake called Mancini out.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Pujols paces Cardinals, helps Wainwright in win over Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Albert Pujols had two hits and scored twice as the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Miami Marlins 5-1 on Tuesday night. Adam Wainwright (2-1) threw 5 2/3 effective innings, allowing one run on five hits with six strikeouts and two walks. Tommy Edman tripled, singled and...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jorge Soler sitting for Marlins on Tuesday

Miami Marlins outfielder Jorge Soler is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. The Marlins are giving Soler the day off for the first time this season. Brian Anderson is making another start in left field and Jesus Aguilar is taking over at designated hitter in place of Soler.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Edwin Rios: Belts first homer

Rios went 1-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Braves. Rios received his fourth start of the campaign and took advantage of the opportunity with a solo shot to right field in the fifth inning. The long ball was his first of the season and his first extra-base hit to go along with three singles. Each of Rios' starts thus far have come as a designated hitter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pirates farm report for April 20, 2022: Anthony Alford homers in Indy win

INDIANAPOLIS (Triple-A, 7-6) moved back over .500 with a 5-3 win over Columbus (Guardians). LF Anthony Alford (.167), on a rehab assignment with a wrist injury, went 1 for 4 with a home run. RF Cal Mitchell (.372) went 3 for 4 with a stolen base. LC Canaan Smith-Njigba (.235) went 1 for 3 with two runs scored, two RBIs and a steal. 1B Mason Martin (.333) went 1 for 2 with a double, a walk and a stolen base.RHP Osvaldo Bido (3.97) started and gave up two runs, one earned, on three hits and three walks in four innings. RHP Eric Hanhold (1-0, 5.79) pitched a scoreless fifth to earn the win.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Phillies' Alec Bohm: Launches two-run homer

Bohm went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run and a sacrifice fly during Wednesday's 9-6 win over the Rockies. The bottom of the order delivered for Philadelphia on Wednesday, as Bohm and Johan Camargo drove in six runs from the No. 7 and No. 8 spots. It was Bohm's third consecutive start at third base, and he should continue to see regular chances after a hot start to the season with a 1.197 OPS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Brett Phillips sitting on Tuesday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Brett Phillips is not in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Phillips is being replaced in right field by Josh Lowe versus Cubs starter Justin Steele. In 22 plate appearances this season, Phillips has a .190 batting average with a .561...
TAMPA, FL
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Christian Arroyo: Gets fifth start in outfield

Arroyo is starting in right field and batting ninth Thursday against the Blue Jays. This is his fifth start of the season in right field, which is enough to gain outfield eligibility in some formats. He'll start for Enrique Hernandez, who is getting the day off, while Jackie Bradley slides over to center field. Arroyo is hitting .182 with one run and two RBI through eight games.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor: Smacks fourth homer

Lindor went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and two runs scored Thursday against the Giants. Lindor got the Mets on the board by tallying his fourth home run of the season in the first inning. He reached base base in subsequent plate appearances with a pair of singles to record his fourth multi-hit effort in his last seven starts. Lindor appears to have put his disappointing 2021 campaign behind him, as he is hitting .308/.419/.615 with 12 runs scored and 10 RBI across 62 plate appearances early on in 2022.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Sports

Phillies' Kyle Schwarber: Clubs another homer

Schwarber went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk, an additional RBI and two additional runs during Wednesday's 9-6 win against the Rockies. Schwarber has endured some early season struggles but now has home runs in back-to-back contests in Colorado. The veteran slugger still has some work to do to bring up his slash line, which sits at .170/.264/.447 through 12 games.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ABC6.com

Five-Run Second Inning Propels Blue Jays Past Red Sox Wednesday

BOSTON (AP) — Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead, two-run homer in a five-run second inning for his first RBIs this season, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1. José Berríos won for the first time in three starts this season, allowing one run and eight hits in six innings with six strikeouts and one walk. He lowered his ERA from 11.81 to 6.35. Left-hander Tim Mayza got two outs while allowing two hits, and right-handers Trevor Richards and Julian Merryweather combined for 2 1/3 hitless innings.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Blue Jays' Zack Collins: Resting Wednesday

Collins isn't in the lineup Wednesday against the Red Sox. Collins had multi-hit performances in three of the last four games, going 8-for-15 with two homers, two doubles, four RBI and three runs during that time. He'll get a breather Wednesday while Vladimir Guerrero serves as the designated hitter with Cavan Biggio starting at first base.
BOSTON, MA

