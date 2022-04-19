ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Parolee wanted for rape of girls attacks officers, escapes in Chelsea: sources

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eBbs2_0fDTvAJd00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A parolee who is wanted for raping two girls in Pennsylvania attacked two officers at a Manhattan shelter, biting one of them and beating another, before fleeing into the streets, where he remained at large Tuesday, according to police and sources.

The two officers from the Regional Fugitive Task Force went into a shelter at 257 W. 30th St. in Chelsea around 4:15 a.m. to apprehend 22-year-old Isaiah Metz on two outstanding warrants from Pennsylvania, police said.

Metz assaulted the officers, repeatedly punching both and biting one in the arm, police said. He then ran off and had not been located as of late Tuesday morning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uBc2a_0fDTvAJd00
Isaiah Metz. Photo credit NYPD

Both officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated and released. One is from the NYPD Warrants Section and the other is a member of the state police's Department of Investigation, the Daily News reported.

Metz is on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania and wanted for allegedly raping twin 4-year-old girls in that state, according to sources.

Metz, who reportedly faces 115 other sex abuse related crimes, was last seen headed uptown as the NYPD K-9 unit lost his trail at W. 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue.

Comments / 9

Stephon
1d ago

I hope NYPD or DHSPD finds him soon, he needs to be locked up before he hurt someone else badly...👍🏿🚔

Reply
5
Related
PIX11

Police bust man wanted for Harlem attempted rape: NYPD

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — Police arrested a man who allegedly beat, dragged and tried to rape a woman in Harlem, officials said. Rasheen Davis, a 39-year-old Bronx resident, was taken into custody Wednesday on charges of attempted murder, attempted rape, robbery and sex abuse. He allegedly attacked a 43-year-old woman on Friday night. Davis allegedly […]
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
State
Pennsylvania State
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
City
Chelsea, NY
Daily Mail

Texas woman Melissa Lucio, 53, who is due to be executed in eight days after 'falsely' pleading guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter files last-ditch appeal for clemency

A woman who insists she falsely pleaded guilty to killing her two-year-old daughter in 2007, made a last-ditch attempt to stop her April 27 Texas execution on Monday. Lawyers from the Innocence Project representing Melissa Lucio, 53, filed a request for clemency with the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, a move that Innocence Project attorney Vanessa Potkin characterized as Lucio's last legal option.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily News

NYC man charged with smearing feces on woman’s face held on bail for new crime: ‘What I’m going to do next is going to shock the city’

A disturbed repeat offender released without bail after arrests for smearing his own feces on a stranger’s face at a Bronx subway station and attacking a man wearing a yarmukle in Brooklyn has been busted again — and this time he begged police to keep him in jail or face the consequences, prosecutors said Tuesday. “Don’t let me out again,” Frank Abrokwa warned a cop after his arrest for going ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Nypd#Bellevue Hospital#The Daily News
The Independent

Kayla Green: Cheerleader fatally stabbed by teen girl armed with knife she had shown off on social media, police say

A New York cheerleader was fatally stabbed at a school parade by a 15-year-old girl armed with a knife she had shown off on social media.Kayla Green, 16, was attacked after she took part in a celebration of Mount Vernon’s state championship basketball team.Police say that as she left the event an argument unfolded a few blocks away and she was allegedly attacked by the 15-year-old girl.Prosecutors allege that the suspect, who has not been named because of her age, was armed with a knife that she had earlier shown off on social media.A Mount Vernon police officer intervened in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
KRQE News 13

Hust found guilty of killing, raping 6-year-old girl

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Justice at last for the family of a six-year-old New Mexico girl, who was raped and strangled in her Rio Rancho home. Friday night, a jury found a man who lived in that home guilty of her death. “We’re happy that Jade was able to find justice,” said Jessica Martinez, chief deputy […]
RIO RANCHO, NM
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy