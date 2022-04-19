Parolee wanted for rape of girls attacks officers, escapes in Chelsea: sources

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- A parolee who is wanted for raping two girls in Pennsylvania attacked two officers at a Manhattan shelter, biting one of them and beating another, before fleeing into the streets, where he remained at large Tuesday, according to police and sources.

The two officers from the Regional Fugitive Task Force went into a shelter at 257 W. 30th St. in Chelsea around 4:15 a.m. to apprehend 22-year-old Isaiah Metz on two outstanding warrants from Pennsylvania, police said.

Metz assaulted the officers, repeatedly punching both and biting one in the arm, police said. He then ran off and had not been located as of late Tuesday morning.

Isaiah Metz. Photo credit NYPD

Both officers were taken to Bellevue Hospital, where they were treated and released. One is from the NYPD Warrants Section and the other is a member of the state police's Department of Investigation, the Daily News reported.

Metz is on parole for assaulting a police officer in Pennsylvania and wanted for allegedly raping twin 4-year-old girls in that state, according to sources.

Metz, who reportedly faces 115 other sex abuse related crimes, was last seen headed uptown as the NYPD K-9 unit lost his trail at W. 32nd Street and Seventh Avenue.