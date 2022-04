GREENSBURG, Pa. — Just a few months after opening a brand new 1,500-square-foot poker room, Live! Casino Pittsburgh announced that it is embarking on its next expansion. The Westmoreland County casino plans to open a new 7,000-square-foot event and entertainment space, called The Venue at Live! Casino, in late June. The new space will be able to accommodate up to 780 people and will be able to host events such as weddings, concerts, theatre presentations and corporate functions. The space will feature adjustable layouts and audio/visual capabilities.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO