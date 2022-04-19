ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Clara, CA

Would Colin Kaepernick Accept A Backup Quarterback Position? Here’s His Answer

By Preezy Brown
Vibe
Vibe
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Od1aN_0fDTuneT00

Click here to read the full article.

Since his departure from the San Francisco 49ers following the 2016 NFL regular season, Colin Kaepernick has remained unsigned, which many attribute to the backlash surrounding his public protests at NFL games against police brutality.

While a number of supporters inside and outside of the NFL believe that he is more than worthy of being given an opportunity at a chance to return as a quarterback for an NFL organization, some detractors have alluded to Kaepernick possibly being unwilling to accept a role as a backup as one of the factors that have kept him out of the league.

More from VIBE.com

Yet, during a recent appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast, Kaepernick shut down any notion that he’d balk at being a backup, acknowledging that he’ll have to begin his entry back into the NFL on the bench, but that he intends to prove his worth and eventually work himself back into a starting role.

“I know I have to find my way back in,” said Kaepernick. “So, yeah, if I have to come in as a backup, that’s fine. But that’s not where I’m staying. And when I prove that I’m a starter, I want to be able to step on the field as such. I just need that opportunity to walk through the door…More than anything, we’re just looking for a chance to walk through a door. I’ll handle the rest from there.”

“No team’s brought me in for a workout,” he continued. “No team has brought me in for an opportunity. I had the one meeting with Seattle [Seahawks] in 2017. And out of that, Pete Carroll said, ‘Hey, he’s a starter, we have a starter.’ And things moved on from there. But they don’t have a starter right now.” Kaepernick referenced the lack of a bonafide starter on the Seahawks following the organization’s trade of Russell Wilson , who was the Seahawks’ incumbent QB at the time of his aforementioned workout to the Denver Broncos.

I Am Athlete host Brandon Marshall, a former NFL player himself, brought up the vantage point of an NFL general manager or owner being worried about how Kaepernick’s signing would be received by their fanbase. The former Super Bowl participant said that train of thought is in direct conflict with the NFL’s perceived fight against racial inequality, which has been heavily promoted and included in the marketing of the NFL and its players.

“You have End Racism in the back of your end zone,” noted the 34-year-old. “You have Black Lives Matter on your helmet. Everything I’ve said should be in alignment with what you’re saying publicly. It’s a $16 billion business. When I first took a knee, my jersey went to No. 1. When I did the deal with Nike, their value increased by six billion dollars. Six billion…So if you’re talking about the business side, it shows [it’s] beneficial. If you’re talking about the playing side, come in [and] let me compete. You can evaluate me from there. The NFL’s supposed to be a meritocracy. Come in, let me compete. If I’m not good enough, get rid of me. But let me come in and show you.”

Watch the Colin Kaepernick’s appearance on I Am Athlete below.

Comments / 0

Related
Vibe

Mother Of Nipsey Hussle’s Daughter Seeks To End Guardianship, Requesting Full Custody

Click here to read the full article. Since Nipsey Hussle’s tragic death in March 2019, there’s been an intense custody battle over his now 13-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom. According to new legal documents obtained by The Blast, Asghedom’s mother, Tanisha Foster, is seeking to end the current guardianship that’s in place for Emani and is requesting full custody. Foster also additionally requested a “neutral experience financial planner” to manage Emani’s inheritance. At the time of Nipsey Hussle’s death, Foster granted guardianship of Asghedom to the late rapper’s immediate family; which includes his brother, Sam, and sister, Samantha.More from VIBE.comJoey Bada$$ Says...
RELATIONSHIPS
Vibe

Jam Master Jay’s Alleged Murderer Says 2003 ‘Playboy’ Article Will Prove Innocence

Click here to read the full article. The alleged shooter, Karl Jordan Jr., in the previously-cold case murder of Jam Master Jay is requesting for his indictment to be dismissed or at least a separate trial from his rumored co-assailant, Ronald Washington, based on an article from a 2003 issue of Playboy titled “The Last Days of Jam Master Jay.” Lawyers representing Jordan filed a new motion on Monday (April 11) stating that the murder charges should be dropped since the government took too long to indict him in August 2020. Federal authorities claim Jordan broke into the slain DJ’s Queens...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Vibe

Viola Davis Reveals Fellow Black Actors Felt She Wasn’t “Pretty Enough” To Be A Leading Lady

Click here to read the full article. Colorism is one of Hollywood’s biggest downfalls. In a very vain industry, even the most talented performers get dismissed based on their looks. One performer this has happened to is Viola Davis. When speaking with the New York Times about her forthcoming memoir, Finding Me, the How To Get Away With Murder star spoke on her journey to accepting the role of Annalise Keating. Following her roles in Doubt, The Help, and Fences, Davis was “47 and terrified” to tackle such a job. Shonda Rhimes, the show’s executive producer, admitted that Davis was the team’s “dream choice.” The...
CELEBRITIES
earnthenecklace.com

Drew Lock Is Engaged! Meet Natalie Newman, the Seattle Seahawks QB’s Fiancée

Drew Lock was traded from the Denver Broncos to the Seattle Seahawks in March 2022. That also brings a new WAG to Seattle. Natalie Newman is Drew Lock’s girlfriend-turned-fiancée. They’ve given glimpses of their relationship on social media, but fans can’t get enough. Seahawks Nation especially wants to know more about the new quarterback and his gorgeous wife-to-be. So we’ve compiled everything there is to know about Drew Lock’s fiancée in this Natalie Newman wiki.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Clara, CA
Football
Seattle, WA
Football
Local
Washington Football
Santa Clara, CA
Sports
City
Seattle, WA
Local
California Football
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
City
Santa Clara, CA
Local
California Sports
Yardbarker

Broncos down to five candidates in search for new owner

There will be a new Denver Broncos owner in place once the 2022 NFL season gets going in September. Outgoing CEO Joe Ellis has noted multiple times that the organization wants to have a new owner in the fold once the regular season starts. All of this comes after the...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Former Raiders Quarterback Died On Thursday

The Raiders’ community received sad news on Thursday. Daryle Lamonica, a former NFL quarterback, has reportedly passed away. He was 80 years old. Lamonica was a Clovis, Calif. native. He became an All-State quarterback at Clovis High School and later played college football at Notre Dame. He’d end up getting drafted by the Buffalo Bills in the 24th round of the 1963 AFL Draft. He spent four years in Buffalo, mostly riding the bench, until he joined the Raiders in 1967.
NFL
The Spun

Stephen A. Makes His Opinion On Colin Kaepernick Very Clear

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith has and always will support Colin Kaepernick. However, he’s getting pretty exhausted by all this “comeback” talk. Kaepernick, the former 49ers star, has made it clear he wants to play in the NFL again one day. He’s even willing to accept a backup position. The only issue is he hasn’t been in the league since 2016.
NFL
brownsnation.com

Report: Jarvis Landry Will Choose Between 2 Teams

Earlier this offseason, the Cleveland Browns parted ways with wide receiver Jarvis Landry. The five-time Pro Bowl receiver has spent each of the last four seasons as a member of the Browns. Now, the 29-year-old is allowed to sign with whichever team he wants as a free agent. However, it...
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
Person
Brandon Marshall
Person
Colin Kaepernick
nfldraftdiamonds.com

Former NFL player arrested in Miami for armed robbery

Mark Walton has been in the news more for breaking the law than doing something good on the football field. According to reports, Walton was arrested in an armed robbery back in February. According to TMZ Sports, cops say Walton and another person pulled a gun on someone on Feb....
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Pays Tribute To Cowboys Great Tony Romo

Today is Tony Romo’s 42nd birthday. To celebrate, fans are taking a trip down memory lane and paying tribute to one of the greatest undrafted players in the history of the league. Romo spent 13 years in Dallas. He carved out an incredible career in a Cowboys uniform, passing...
DALLAS, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#American Football#Pepsi Super Bowl Lvi
The Spun

Deebo Samuel Fires Back At Adam Schefter: Fans React

Deebo Samuel went after ESPN’s Adam Schefter in his recent Instagram story. On Thursday, Schefter added new context to Samuels’ reported trade request. The longtime NFL insider reported the San Francisco 49ers star wants out of the Bay Area to return closer to home in South Carolina. “I...
NFL
The Spun

Steelers Have Claimed Former Ravens Wide Receiver

Just over 24 hours ago, the Baltimore Ravens made the surprising decision to move on from a veteran wide receiver. The team decided it was time to move on from former third-round pick Miles Boykin. The former Notre Dame star started 24 games in his first two seasons, totaling 32 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns.
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Saints Are Reportedly Meeting With Notable Quarterback

With the NFL Draft just around the corner, the New Orleans Saints continue to evaluate this year’s quarterback class. According to Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football, the Saints are bringing in Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral for a visit. The Saints have already show interest in Sam Howell, Kenny Pickett,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Denver Broncos
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
thecomeback.com

Kyler Murray gives telling statements on future with Arizona Cardinals

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray’s future with the team has been a big topic of discussion this NFL offseason. Murray released a statement earlier this offseason that said the team needs to prioritize building around him, as well as paying him accordingly for what he has done for the team.
GLENDALE, AZ
The Spun

Steelers Claim Notable Wide Receiver: NFL World Reacts

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a savvy addition at the wide receiver position. Pittsburgh has claimed receiver Myles Boykin off waivers from the Baltimore Ravens, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. This is a classic depth signing by the Steelers. Outside of Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool, they had next...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Vibe

Vibe

9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A premier destination for music, entertainment and cultural content for a global multicultural audience.

 https://www.vibe.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy