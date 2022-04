President Joe Biden’s administration is preparing to extend a mask requirement for travelers on public transportation that is currently set to expire on 18 April.A forthcoming reccomendation from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would extend the requirement for two weeks as the agency monitors an uptick in Covid-19 infections across the US, largely driven by a more-contagious subvariant. That BA.2 variant caused about 86 per cent of confirmed infections in recent weeks, according to the CDC.The agency is expected to formally announce an extension on 13 April that would keep it in place through at least...

U.S. POLITICS ・ 8 DAYS AGO