ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

How Elvis Costello Saved Tommy McLain From Playing Casinos

By David Browne
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jqA5m_0fDTtGgP00

Click here to read the full article.

For a one-hit-wonder, Tommy McLain admits he has few complaints.

Back in 1966, he’d climbed into the top 15 with a swamp-lounge version of Don Gibson’s “Sweet Dreams,” which showcased the Louisiana native’s tremulous voice. Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe were fans of his work; Joe Strummer cut a cover of “Before I Grow Too Old,” a Fats Domino B-side associated with McLain (Strummer’s version was called “Silver and Gold”). The drugs and alcohol were behind him, and decades later, McLain was gigging regularly in his home state.

“I’ve had a great career, but I was doing a lot of casinos here in Louisiana and I got burned out,” McLain, 82, tells Rolling Stone from his home there. “I was doing ‘Sweet Dreams’ and ‘Matilda’ every night. I wanted to take swamp-pop a little further.”

Help arrived in the form of veteran Louisiana producer, musician, and artist C.C. Adcock — and along the way, Costello, Lowe, and a host of veteran luminaries, including Ivan Neville, Van Dyke Parks, and Texas Tornados organist Augie Meyers. This August, McLain takes another crack at the big time with I Ran Down Every Dream , his first pop album in decades; the title track, a duet and co-write with Costello, has just been released as a preview.

McLain, who calls Costello “a kind-hearted guy,” remembers the British singer and writer coming to see one of his shows years ago and talking up McLain’s vintage gospel album; Costello even joined him on stage. Costello and McLain wound up collaborating on two songs, “My Hidden Heart” and “I Ran Down Every Dream.” The latter, a mournful look back at life’s regrets, began as a McLain song called “That’s My Life” but morphed with Costello’s input. A bit of swamp noir, it showcases McLain’s warm rasp and also features a vocal cameo by Costello. “With Tommy, you are going to hear a man singing from his soul, a beautiful man,” Costello says. “He’s one of the great unsung heroes of American vocalizing, and he still sounds as good as he did when he cut ‘Sweet Dreams’ in 1966.”

Adcock concurs that McLain is “one of the last great voices in American music. Tommy resonates with people. He’s got that thing we all talk about in the music world — when he sings, people understand and feel him.”

A fan of Domino and Little Richard, McLain kicked around in bands and worked as a DJ in Louisiana before his locally recorded version of “Sweet Dreams” — initially a hit for Patsy Cline — became an unlikely smash. Given the British Invasion and folk-rock moments in which it was released, the boy-group pop of “Sweet Dreams” was an anachronistic, croony throwback. But on the pop chart, it wound up placing higher than Cline’s version, or even subsequent renditions by Faron Young, Reba McEntire, and Tammy Wynette. The market for forlorn love songs never went away.

McLain worked on some Dick Clark road shows; on one, a multi-act tour that included the Yardbirds, he recalls seeing Jimmy Page “do strange things with his guitar, playin’ with a fiddle bow.” But McLain admits he quickly fell into the rock & roll lifestyle. Hispanic country kingpin Freddy Fender did well with a version of McLain’s “If You Don’t Love (Why Don’t You Just Leave Me Alone),” but McLain himself struggled to take his career to another level.

In the Seventies, he scored a local hit with “No Tomorrows Now,” formed the Muletrain Band, and even cut a version of Abba’s “Another Town, Another Train.” “I had trouble with that tune,” he recalls. “It took me a while to get into the story of that. But now I love it. It’s like a movie.” But little of it made a dent, and he resigned himself to making a living playing anywhere in his home state that would have him.

Work on I Ran Down Every Dream began four years ago, interrupted by McLain’s heart attack, a pandemic, three hurricanes, and a fire in McLain’s house. All along, McLain kept working on new tunes. (“Son of a bitch kept writing,” cracks Adcock, who had the idea of a new McLain album.) In addition to the two Costello collaborations, the record also includes haunted updates of “Before I Grow Too Old” and “No Tomorrows Now,” along with “Greatest Show on Hurt,” co-written with Lowe. (He and Costello discovered McLain by way of a late Seventies swamp-pop compilation, Another Saturday Night .) “There’s a lot of similarity between pub-rock and swamp-rock,” says Adcock. “They’re for working people who come to dance and have fun after a work day. I think that’s what resonated with those cats.”

McLain will play the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Retrieval in May, followed by a string of Northeast dates with Lowe that will finally see him busting out of Louisiana — and leaving any old habits behind. “It used to be a bottle of whiskey and cocaine, but now it’s all business,” McLain says. “Everyone tries something when they’re young. I’ve been through it, and I came out of it alive. I don’t do that anymore. I changed my life. You young people living wild, you may not get as far as this.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Orville Peck Turns ‘Kimmel’ Stage Into a Neon Wonderland for ‘C’mon Baby, Cry’

Click here to read the full article. Orville Peck brought his uniquely emotive brand of cowboy-tinged country to Jimmy Kimmel Live! Monday evening, delivering a rendition of single “C’mon Baby, Cry” awash in the glow of numerous large-scale neon light installations. Backed by a full band and decked out in a genre-appropriate Nudie-inspired suit, the masked crooner was flanked by oversized cacti as he performed the track, which comes off Peck’s newest album, Bronco. In February, Peck offered fans the first preview of the album with the release of four tracks, compiled into a collection called “Chapter One,” alongside a video for “C’mon Baby,...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Man Who Murdered Jacqueline Avant Sentenced to 190 Years to Life

Click here to read the full article. The man who gunned down philanthropist Jacqueline Avant with an AR-15 style rifle at the Beverly Hills residence she shared with her music legend husband Clarence Avant was sentenced to 190 years to life in prison Tuesday. Aariel Maynor, 30, pleaded no contest last month to Avant’s Dec. 1 murder and the attempted murder of a security guard, who was not injured when Maynor fired at him four to eight times. Deputy District Attorney Victor Avila said Avant was shot in the back after she was ambushed in the dark of her home. He said...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Rolling Stone

Ezra Miller Arrested Again in Hawaii, This Time for Allegedly Throwing a Chair That Hit a Woman

Click here to read the full article. Ezra Miller was arrested again in Hawaii, this time being taken in for second-degree assault after an incident at a residence in Pāhoa Per a police report, cops responded to a report of an assault at a get-together at a private house at around 1:10 a.m. During an investigation, police identified Miller as the suspect and determined that they became “irate after being asked to leave and reportedly threw a chair, striking a 26-year-old female in the forehead, resulting in an approximate half-inch cut” (the victim declined medical treatment). Miller was subsequently arrested at around...
PAHOA, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
musictimes.com

Aerosmith Disbanding? Rock Band Shares Truth About Their 'Death'

Aerosmith, one of the oldest active rock bands in the world, sparked concerns among their fans that they might be bidding goodbye soon. For years, Aerosmith has been offering contradicting statements about their disbandment. But recently, they were supposed to appear in a European tour after Brad Whitford said they would never perform again.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Jimmy Page
Person
Ivan Neville
Person
Faron Young
Person
Elvis Costello
Person
Van Dyke Parks
Person
Freddy Fender
Person
Augie Meyers
Person
Patsy Cline
Person
Don Gibson
Person
Nick Lowe
Person
Elvis Presley
Person
Tammy Wynette
Person
Tommy Mclain
Person
Joe Strummer
loudersound.com

How Heart rescued a song from obscurity and created an 80s power ballad monster

The late 80s produced more monumental power ballads per square inch than any other decade. And few power ballads were as monumental as Heart’s Alone. A towering, 12-tier wedding cake of a song accompanied by a leather- ’n’-lace-heavy video that looked like it had been wrenched from the dreams of gothic novelist Anne Rice, this slab of baroque drama gave the Seattle band their biggest ever US hit, and sealed their resurgence following a career-threatening slump in the first half of the decade.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Jazz#Texas Tornados#British
Loudwire

Gene Simmons Still Spewing Outdated Theories on Why Rock Is Dead

Here we go... again! KISS' Gene Simmons has dug his 7-inch platform heels into the dirt some more and reiterated to Metal Hammer in a new interview that rock is dead because the fans killed it. It's been almost a decade of slagging off rock's success, mistaking it for dead, and enough is enough — let's debunk Simmons' ridiculous and outdated theories.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997

Although Johnny Cash was known for his skill as an incredible performer, phenomenal songwriter, and being just an all-around badass, the man could also perfect some covers. Most notably, his cover of the song “Hurt,” originally recorded by Nine Inch Nails, which just might go down as the greatest cover of all time considering the circumstances of Cash’s life at that point, but that’s a whole ‘nother rabbit hole to go down. Today, we’re here to talk about another kickass […] The post VIDEO: Johnny Cash And Marty Stuart Cover The Hell Out Of Soundgarden’s “Rusty Cage” In 1997 first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
EW.com

Mick Jagger, Ringo Starr, Sheila E., Finneas, and more pay tribute to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

Tributes poured out from the music community late Friday and Saturday after news that longtime Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins had died at the age of 50. "The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins," read a message from the band on social media. "His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Casinos
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Rolling Stone

Trump’s Coup Memo Lawyer Is Trying to Hide, Oh, Only 37,000 Pages of Emails From the Jan. 6 Committee

Click here to read the full article. The contents of a public figure’s private communication are almost always revelatory, and in the case of Donald Trump, a group of lawyers and peripheral figures in the former president’s orbit are currently engaged in a Herculean struggle to prevent an enormous trove of documents from ever coming to light.  The combined evidence is potentially staggering. Politico reported Monday night that Trump attorney John Eastman is stubbornly insisting his attorney-client privilege prevented him from turning over 37,000 pages of emails related to his work for the former president to the Jan. 6 committee. Simultaneously,...
POTUS
98.3 The Snake

Aerosmith Announce 2022 Las Vegas Residency

Aerosmith will return to the stage this summer for the first time in more than two years. The band will continue to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a run of shows at Dolby Live in Las Vegas that kicks off June 17 and wraps up on Dec. 11. Aerosmith's last...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Rolling Stone

Nicki Minaj Revs a Pink Lambo Through N.Y.C. in ‘We Go Up’ Video

Click here to read the full article. Nicki Minaj returns to New York City in a pink Lamborghini (and not to race with Chyna) in the music video for “We Go Up” with Fivio Foreign — the track she dropped last month showcasing her rap versatility and drill skills alongside the Brooklyn rapper. “I could be all the way covered and still givin’ sexy/I know they sleepin’ on me, bitches got epilepsy,” she raps, hissing her S’s. “I don’t do coke, little bitch, I don’t even do Pepsi.” The Drevinci-directed video splices clips of Minaj driving several luxury cars in the city,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
musictimes.com

Cynthia Albritton Cause of Death Shocking: Legendary Cynthia Plaster Caster Dead at 74

Cynthia Albritton, who famously worked with musicians and rockers to cast their phalluses, has died. She was 74. A representative for Albritton, who was also known as the legendary Cynthia Plaster Caster, confirmed to Variety the tragic news. The source did not disclose further details about her passing, but they confirmed that Cynthia Albritton's cause of death was due to the long illness she had been enduring.
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

52K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy