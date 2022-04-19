ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Yelich’s slam sparks Brewers to 6-1 triumph over Pirates

By Associated Press
 2 days ago
WPXI Pirates logo PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 06: The Pittsburgh Pirates logo is seen on the field before Game Three of the National League Division Series against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park on October 6, 2013 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Jared Wickerham/Getty Images) (Jared Wickerham/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Christian Yelich belted a grand slam for his first homer of the season and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 6-1.

Yelich’s two-out slam capped a five-run rally off Pirates starter Zach Thompson in the fourth inning. The 429-foot blast was Yelich’s fourth career grand slam.

Eric Lauer got the win for Milwaukee, allowing one run and five hits in six innings while striking out five and walking one.

Pittsburgh got its only run in the fourth on rookie Diego Castillo’s first career homer, which came one pitch after Castillo swung at a slider from Lauer that hit him in the knee.

