Pilgrimage Festival Offers Blind Ticket Sales Before Official Lineup Announcement

If you were hoping to catch Jamey Johnson on tour this year, you’ll finally get your chance in the late summer when he hits the road with Blackberry Smoke, Ella Langley, and Megan Moroney. Country music and southern rock collide. The tour will run from the middle of August, starting on the 12th, and last until September 11th. This will be one of the coolest tours of the year and something that Outsiders are sure to love. Live music is back and in a much bigger way this year.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO