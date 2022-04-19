Nintendo moves Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release up to July

Update April 21st, 6:33PM ET: Sony has sold out of PS5 consoles for now. A year and a half since its release, the PlayStation 5 is still extremely difficult to get your hands on. Sony has been one of the most reliable retailers when it comes to console restocks, though it usually reserves them for invite-only restocks that you have to register in advance for. This is one of the rare moments where Sony is opening up a public queue, so if you’re still in the market for this rare console, either the disc-based PS5 for $499 or the $399 PS5 Digital Edition, just go ahead and queue up via its direct store to try your luck.

