Nintendo moves Xenoblade Chronicles 3 release up to July

Netflix announced that Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles, the new animated series inspired by Stan Sakai's Eisner-winning comic book series Usagi Yojimbo, will debut on April 28th. The series is mainly CG-animated but with hand-drawn flashback sequences. According to Netflix's synopsis, "Samurai Rabbit: The Usagi Chronicles follows the teenage rabbit, Samurai Yuichi, descendent of the great warrior Miyamoto Usagi, on his epic quest to become a true samurai. But he isn't alone! He leads a ragtag team of misfit heroes – including a roguish bounty hunter, a cunning ninja, an acrobatic pickpocket and a faithful pet lizard – as he battles depth-charging moles, metal-tipped winged bats, and monsters from another dimension, all in the pursuit to become the best Samurai Usagi!"
