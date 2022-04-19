ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The OnePlus N20 5G is headed to T-Mobile later this month for under $300

By Allison Johnson
The Verge
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOnePlus is bringing a new Nord device to the US: the N20 5G will arrive at T-Mobile starting April 28th for $282. It will be exclusively available through the carrier, at least at first. The N20 5G, like the N10 5G that preceded it, includes a Snapdragon 600-series chipset, 128GB of...

