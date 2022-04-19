ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA confirms first case of avian flu amid outbreak in U.S.

By Shelby Cassesse
 2 days ago

With an avian flu outbreak spreading in the U.S., Pennsylvania has confirmed its first case.

There were positive samples taken from a flock of domestic poultry in East Donegal Township, Lancaster County.

That farm, and any commercial poultry facility within a 10 km radius, is now under quarantine. The state dept of agriculture's Jeff Warner says there's no threat to the public.

“Poultry and eggs remain safe to eat if cooked properly. Highly pathogenic avian influenza is a highly-infectious disease and could be fatal to domestic birds.”

Pennsylvania is now the 28th state to see positive cases in this recent outbreak. The last confirmed cases of HPAI in Pennsylvania were during an outbreak in the 1980's.

