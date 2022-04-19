ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mac Miller Drug Dealer Sentenced To 11 Years

By Robert Longfellow
HipHopWired
HipHopWired
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pPcff_0fDTry9R00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbCgA_0fDTry9R00

Source: Lake Havasu Police Department / Lake Havasu PD

It has been almost four years since the world lost the talents of Mac Miller way too soon. One of the reported drug dealers of the beloved Pittsburgh rapper has been sentenced to 11 years in prison.

According to TMZ, the plug who provided the fentanyl-laced Oxycodone that eventually made it into Mac Miller’s possession got hit with a 10 years and 11 months sentence.

Ryan Reavis will be behind bars for 10 years and 11 months after pleading guilty in November to one count of distributing fentanyl. The sentence is longer than what Reavis himself had asked for — 5 years — but shorter than the 12.5 years prosecutors were gunning for.

Remember … the feds say Reavis supplied the deadly oxycodone pills to Mac’s alleged drug dealer, Cameron Pettit … on orders from Stephen Walter , who also recently pled guilty to distributing fentanyl. Reavis said in court Monday that he was just a middle man.

Mac Miller’s mother provided a statement to the court, which partially reads, “”He would never knowingly take a pill with fentanyl, ever. He wanted to live and was excited about the future. The hole in my heart will always be there,” in reference to her late son.

The two remaining pill slingers have yet to hear their fate. Hey, your actions have consequences.

Miller was only 26 when he passed away in September 2018 from an accidental overdose of alcohol, cocaine and fentanyl.

Comments / 0

Related
MyChesCo

Pennsylvania Man Sentenced to 14 Years for Fentanyl Drug Death

SCRANTON, PA — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 28-year-old Michael Bogdon, formerly of Harvey’s Lake, Pennsylvania, was sentenced Friday by U.S. District Court Judge Robert D. Mariani to 14 years imprisonment for drug distribution resulting in death. Bogdon was also ordered to serve 3 years of supervised release upon release from custody.
SCRANTON, PA
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mac Miller
News 4 Buffalo

Man who fled to North Carolina after stabbing pleads guilty

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man pleaded guilty to manslaughter Monday in Erie County Court, according to the District Attorney’s office. Quinton Turner, 30, pleaded guilty to one count of manslaughter in the first degree, a Class B violent felony. On Jan. 5, 2020, around 5 a.m., Turner stabbed the victim, Ronald Green, 29, multiple […]
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Western Iowa Today

Eight People Arrested in Undercover Drug Sting

(Marshalltown, IA) — Eight people have been arrested as part of an undercover investigation by Iowa Drug Task Force agents in Marshalltown and the surrounding area. According to a press release from the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, three Marshalltown residents were taken into custody Wednesday at a home on North Center Street, and three others were arrested at a home on South Third Avenue. Charges include possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, and parole violations. A seventh person was arrested in Hampton and charged with possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, while and eighth person was arrested in Wellsburg on a failure to appear warrant.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Drug Dealers#Pittsburgh#Mac Miller Drug Dealer#Tmz
Denton Record-Chronicle

Alleged Fry Street drug dealer arrested Thursday

Officers in the Fry Street area just after midnight Thursday saw a man repeatedly enter various bars before leaving a few minutes later. “Employees told officers that they suspected he was either doing drugs or selling them to other patrons,” police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said Friday. Officers trailed the...
DENTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Police officers charged with flushing drugs down toilet as it would ‘take too long’ to file report

Two San Francisco police officers were charged after being accused of flushing drugs down a hotel toilet as it allegedly would ‘take too long’ to file a report.Officer Kevin Lyons and Officer Kevin Sien were charged with the destruction of evidence at the city’s Marriott Marquis hotel last July.Prosecutors say that the police were called when hotel workers reported they were looking for missing property in the luggage of a guest who had failed to pay.In doing so, the hotel workers found credit cards, IDs and suspected methamphetamine.When the officers arrived they are accused of telling the staff that the...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Popculture

Mac Miller: Man Linked to Rapper's Death Gets Hefty Prison Sentence

A man believed to have supplied the drugs that killed Mac Miller has been sentenced to 11 years in prison, according to a report by Los Angeles' KTLA news station. The man's name is Ryan Michael Reavis, and he was accused of selling counterfeit pills laced with fentanyl to a drug dealer who ultimately sold those pills to Miller. Officials announced his sentencing on Monday.
CELEBRITIES
KFYR-TV

Erik Rod pleads guilty to manslaughter in Connie Rod shooting death

MINOT, N.D. – A Minot man originally charged with murder in the May 2020 shooting death of his wife is back in custody after pleading guilty to a lesser charge Wednesday. Erik Rod, 43, entered a guilty plea Wednesday to B-felony manslaughter, in the death of 37-year-old Connie Rod.
MINOT, ND
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Drake granted restraining order

Drake has been granted a three-year restraining order against a woman who has threatened his life. The 'Hotline Bling' hitmaker has been having problems with the female for some time as she was previous arrested for trespassing at his Hollywood Hills estate in 2017 and attempted to file a $4 billion defamation suit against him, and now a court has ordered her to stay at least 100 yards away and stop contacting the singer and his family.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

HipHopWired

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

HipHopWired authoritatively documents the many facets of Hip-Hop with the respect and verve the culture truly deserves.

 https://hiphopwired.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy