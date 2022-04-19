ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert joins KDKA Morning Show to talk mass shooting investigation

By Kdka News Staff
 2 days ago

Pittsburgh Police Chief Scott Schubert outlined the investigation of Sunday's deadly shooting on the North Side with Larry and Kevin today on the NewsRadio KDKA Morning Show.

Schubert says detectives are interviewing people, reviewing video and social media to find suspects, but he also says it's not just "a police thing."

“Everybody’s got to take ownership in reducing violence and we have a lot of illegal firearms on the streets and many in the hands of juveniles.”

Schubert is calling on anyone with information, especially photos and video to share them with investigators.

As the investigation into Sunday's mass shooting continues, Pittsburgh's Chief of Police says they are working diligently with the local ATF to find out how guns are getting into the hands of juveniles.

“Obviously a lot of them stolen, but people are leaving guns in cars, they’re broken into, not secured in homes, straw purchasers, loaning them for drugs and other things.”

Chief Scott Schubert telling the NewsRadio KDKA morning show they follow up and track every firearm that is found on a juvenile, but he also stresses that responsible gun ownership is vital in reducing gun violence.

Pittsburgh, PA
