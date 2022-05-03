ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skepticism About NY's Future 'At Frightening Levels,' Cuomo Claims

By Zak Failla
 1 day ago

Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo is back in the news, claiming that New Yorkers are skeptical about the future of the state, which needs to move forward in a different direction, according to a new report.

Cuomo, who was ousted from his position last year amid sexual harassment allegations from 11 women that were investigated by the state Attorney General, called for dramatic actions in an op-ed published in the New York Daily News .

According to Cuomo, dramatic actions are needed to stop the recent uptick in crime, and to give “skeptical” New Yorkers “hope rather than fear.”

“These are perilous times and the ship of state must maneuver quickly, but smartly,” he said. “The problems are mounting and public skepticism about the future of New York is at frightening levels.”

In the op-ed, Cuomo specifically cited crime, dysfunction in Albany, the subway system in the wake of the deadly shooting in Brooklyn, as well as commercial offices in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic as reasons for New Yorkers’ skepticism.

The former governor also called for “real tax relief,” stating that the state budget “missed the opportunity, and Washington promised property tax relief by repealing the so-called SALT bill.”

“Pay-to-play donor connections and conflicts of interest are glaring,” Cuomo said. "Critical pension reform laws were inexplicably and secretively rolled back. The license fees for casinos were reduced, meaning more wins for the casinos and a loss for the taxpayers.

“Backroom deals also allowed Albany’s favored casinos a competitive advantage. I’m sure those will be the next cases brought by a US attorney.”

Cuomo also took the opportunity to take a shot at former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, who resigned in shame from Gov. Kathy Hochul’s administration following his arrest for fraud and bribery charges.

"The lieutenant governor’s indictment raises troubling questions,” he said. “After many scandals, we had reformed the insidious pork-barrel member-item process.

“The attorney general’s office had undertaken a comprehensive vetting process and required legal certifications that there was no conflict of interest or financial relationship between the legislator and the grantee,” Cuomo continued.

“The legislative leaders were responsible for reviewing the grant for any conflict or political connection. In the Brian Benjamin case, the entire system failed.”

Cuomo concluded his piece by stating that state government “must act decisively and tackle the difficult problems,” while taking on his own party, calling for a "dramatic difference quickly" among Democrats.

“It’s no secret that the Albany establishment wanted me out of office. From their point of view, I was an obstacle. In truth, I would’ve never signed this budget. I’m proud to have been considered a disruptive force to politics as usual,” he said.

“The window of opportunity to restore faith in New York is closing. COVID has changed the world in many ways,” Cuomo continued. "People and businesses can work from home and home can be anywhere. It’s not that people are affirmatively choosing other states, but that they’re being constructively evicted from New York.

“If the Democrats do not make a dramatic difference quickly, I fear the people will make that difference by defeating Democrats in November.”

Comments / 61

Rene Butler
15d ago

Cuomo was the one who instituted “bail reform” which has failed miserably for NY residents. Also what was the thought process that defunding the police would benefit anyone?

Reply(5)
48
James X
14d ago

By future, he means the left’s grasp on control. All they say is “NYers are resilient and will bounce back”. But what they don’t get is that we are tired or bouncing back. Tired of watching this state go into the crapper. Time for something different. Time for a Republican.

Reply(2)
33
Janet Rovak
14d ago

What’s Cuomo going to do lead the rest of seniors in the state to there deaths bed, then write a book about how he did it, using state employees to write it, & abuse more female staff! Put him on a slow boat 🚣‍♀️ to China 🇨🇳

Reply
21
