In 2017, Hong Kong-based mobile game developer Animoca Brands was valued at less than $6. The emergence of NFT and the belief in the prospects of this technology led to the fact that today the company is worth about $8 billion. Yat Siu's childhood was in the 1980s in Austria, where he felt disadvantaged because of his Chinese background. After dropping out of college, he founded more than a dozen companies before his first success came. In 2012, all games produced by Animoca were suddenly removed from the AppStore. Animoca had to declare bankruptcy in 2017.

