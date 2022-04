There are old school restaurants and then, there are old school restaurants with a music night. A music night that involves man, one keyboard, and a lot of 80s. Fish Central is exactly this kind of old school restaurant. It’s a big white table cloth spot in Clerkenwell that’s been serving up, as they put it, ‘possibly the freshest fish in London’ since 1968. Their £20 fish supper is about as classic as it gets: a prawn cocktail starter, cod or haddock and chips, and then a choice dessert, like sticky toffee pudding. It’s a classic trio that everyone always wants to see. The anti-Top Gear, if you will.

