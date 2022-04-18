ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Providing Quality Care for Patients With Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA panel of pharmacy experts explain what it means to provide quality oncology...

Army Times

How partnerships improve VA quality of care, train health care professionals

More than 75 years ago as the Department of Veterans Affairs prepared to welcome home more than 100,000 veteran patients from World War II, VA hospitals and medical schools across the country developed an unprecedented plan to partner together. The plan had three goals — to recruit doctors for VA, train the country’s next generation of health professionals, and provide world-class care for our nation’s veterans. The decision would have a lasting mark on our health care system.
HIT Consultant

Transcarent Launches Oncology Care for Collaborative Cancer Care Experience

– Transcarent, a new, different, and better health and care experience company for employees of self-insured employers and their families launches Transcarent Oncology Care, a collaborative cancer care experience that connects employees and their families with high-quality cancer care from leading cancer institutes, top-rated oncology providers and researchers, and clinical trial identification irrespective of their geographic location.
Health

Telemedicine Can Offer Effective COVID-19 Treatment And Alleviate Burdens on Hospitals

Fact checked on April 13, 2022 by Rich Scherr, a journalist and fact-checker with more than three decades of experience. Treating certain COVID-19 patients virtually—rather than in person—can help the strain on medical facilities and healthcare providers while still safely managing the illness, new research shows. The findings may offer a path to relief for hospitals, clinics, and providers across the country who have been overwhelmed throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
MedicalXpress

New tool assesses patients' kidney disease-related knowledge

Many individuals with chronic kidney disease (CKD), particularly those with early stages of the disease, those belonging to minority groups, and those whose primary language is not English, may not have adequate knowledge about their condition or be informed about their treatment options. In a study published in CJASN, researchers describe how they developed and tested a new instrument to measure CKD- and transplant-related knowledge.
beckershospitalreview.com

Many Medicare patients don't fill prescriptions for specialty drugs, study finds

Many Medicare beneficiaries who don't qualify for low-income subsidies aren't filling prescriptions for expensive specialty drugs used to treat serious health issues, a study published in Health Affairs found. Researchers at Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center analyzed prescribing records and fill data for 17,076 prescriptions covering expensive medications used...
scitechdaily.com

COVID-19 Infection Granted Unvaccinated People Strong, Long-Lasting Protection on Par With mRNA Vaccines

Researchers looked at COVID-19 immunity prior to emergence of the omicron variant to help inform vaccine and infection control policy. A study released in JAMA Network Open by investigators at Providence, one of the largest health systems in the United States, and the University of Chicago, found that the level of protection granted by a prior symptomatic COVID-19 infection among unvaccinated individuals was on par with the level of protection provided by mRNA vaccines, with natural immunity providing a longer window of protection than mRNA vaccines. The study was conducted before the emergence of the highly transmissible omicron variant in the United States.
MedicalXpress

Treating diabetes without drugs? Novel non-pharmacologic treatments are on the horizon

A multi-institutional team including Yale School of Medicine (YSM) has demonstrated the ability to use ultrasound to stimulate specific neurometabolic pathways in the body to prevent or reverse the onset of type 2 diabetes in three different preclinical models. The team, which includes the lab of Raimund Herzog, MD, MHS, at YSM, reported its findings in Nature Biomedical Engineering.
ABC 4

New Cancer Treatment at Intermountain Offers Hope for Some Patients with Certain Blood Cancers

(Intermountain Healthcare) Patients with lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia and multiple myeloma now have access to a highly specialized CAR T-cell therapy at Intermountain Healthcare that doctors say is changing and saving lives. CAR T-cell therapy works by collecting a patient’s own immune cells, genetically modifying them to recognize an antigen...
MedicalXpress

Third dose of COVID-19 vaccine significantly increases immune responses in most patients with multiple myeloma

Most immunocompromised people with a blood cancer called multiple myeloma benefited from a third dose of COVID-19 vaccines, a promising sign after it was shown that two doses tended to not be sufficient for them. However, some people with multiple myeloma still remained vulnerable and may need a fourth dose or antibody treatments as restrictions lift and new variants emerge, according to a fast-tracked study in Cancer Cell.
scitechdaily.com

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Shows Promise for Treating Opioid Addiction

Hyperbaric oxygen therapy may help people being treated for opioid addiction reduce their methadone dose and better manage pain and withdrawal symptoms, according to a pair of studies led by Washington State University scientists. The research team recruited participants enrolled in a local opioid treatment program to test the effects...
MedicalXpress

Novel therapy could help people with asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis and cancer-related lung disease

A multicenter research team co-led by The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center developed the first drug to treat the uncontrolled secretion of mucins in the airways, which causes potentially life-threatening symptoms in millions of Americans with asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and cystic fibrosis (CF), as well as lung disease resulting from cancer and cancer treatment. The study was published today in Nature.
Davenport Journal

Baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb and spent the first 2 years of her life in hospital, is finally home with her family

The 2-year-old baby, who was diagnosed with fetal growth restriction while still in the womb, spent the first 2 years of her life in a hospital fighting for her life. The baby’s doctor said that letting the little girl grow in the PICU under the care of her nurses and medical team helped with her breathing episodes, as her lungs continued to develop. The doctor also said that the physical therapy helped with her muscle rigidity and her lungs seemed to improve as her muscles strengthened.
MedicalXpress

Researchers discover intake of FDA-approved drug modulates disease progression in Alzheimer's disease model

Indiana University School of Medicine researchers have found that niacin limits Alzheimer's disease progression when used in models in the lab, a discovery that could potentially pave the way toward therapeutic approaches to the disease. The study, recently published in Science Translational Medicine, investigates how niacin modulates microglia response to...
MedicalXpress

Study: Orthopedic surgeons are not complying with advertising guidelines

The internet can be a double-edged sword for patients seeking health information, particularly in terms of direct-to-consumer advertising. In a paper recently published in The Medical Journal of Australia, researchers at UNSW Sydney revealed a considerable proportion of orthopedic surgeons who are members of the Australian Orthopedic Association (AOA) did not comply with AOA and Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA) advertising guidelines.
MedicalXpress

Blood type may offer insights into risk of blood clot in people with cancer

A new Blood Advances study suggests that people with cancer and non-O blood types, such as types A, B, and AB, face an increased risk of developing venous thromboembolism (VTE), or blood clots in the veins, three months after their initial diagnosis. Scientists have long strived to understand the risk factors for VTE, the leading cause of preventable hospital deaths in the United States. Existing assessments use factors like tumor or cancer type to detect those at high risk of VTE. Yet, many patients without these diagnoses still develop life-threatening blood clots but go unidentified.
