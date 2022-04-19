ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma governor seeks massive incentives to lure company

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
KSN News
 2 days ago

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt is asking lawmakers to approve a massive package of financial incentives to help lure an unnamed company to the state.

Stitt made the request at a news conference on Monday. He told reporters he was prohibited from naming the company or the total cost of the package. Japanese broadcaster NHK reported last week, citing unnamed sources, that Panasonic Corp. was looking at both Kansas and Texas as a potential location for a factory to produce electric-vehicle batteries for Tesla and other vehicle makers.

Kansas earlier this year authorized more than $1 billion in state incentives in hopes of attracting a $4 billion project.

