Candace Cameron Bure Inks Deal With GAC Media; Taking Prominent Role In Company Run By Bill Abbott

Click here to read the full article.

GAC Media has signed Hallmark Channel staple Candace Cameron Bure to develop, produce and star in movies and TV shows for GAC Family and GAC Living . The Fuller House star is expected to take an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming, and will develop and produce content for GAC channels through her Candy Rock Entertainment. Bure will also create year-round seasonal content for the network channels and help with the company’s annual Great American Christmas franchise.

Bure, who has headlined a slew of Christmas and other TV movies for the Hallmark Channel, is the latest Hallmark star to sign a deal with GAC Family, which is run by Bill Abbott , former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks, parent of Hallmark Channel. Abbott has been bringing in established Hallmark Channel talent he worked with while running the network. Bure joins fellow Hallmark vets Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar, Jessica Lowndes and Trevor Donovan, all of whom have signed multi-picture deals with GAC Family. Additionally, When Calls the Heart alums Lori Loughlin and Daniel Lissing reunited for the return of spinoff When Hope Calls on GAC Family.

“Candace is adored by generations of fans as one of family entertainment’s most cherished and relatable stars,” said Abbott, President & CEO of GAC Media in a statement. “She has helped build this genre into the mainstream success it is today, and I look forward to working together at GAC Media as we further establish our brands as leaders in quality family programming. I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels.”

Bure is the CEO of Candy Rock Enterprises, a joint-venture between the actress and Redrock Entertainment. Candy Rock’s entertainment division develops and produces TV projects, lifestyle programming and feature length films that are considered family-friendly. Both Fuller House and the original Full House air on GAC Family.

“I’m very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” continued Bure in a statement. “I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about!”

GAC Media, home to GAC Family and GAC Living, was created last June by Abbott with the Dallas-based Hicks Equity Partners LLC. Abbott is the former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks;