Council OKs road closure for Rockford City Market despite business opposition

By Chris Green, Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
Rockford Register Star
 2 days ago
ROCKFORD — After much discussion Monday night, Rockford aldermen voted 10-2 to close State Street from Wyman to Madison streets on Friday nights this summer in support of Rockford City Market.

Alderman Tim Durkee, R-1, and Alderwoman Aprel Prunty, D-6, voted against the closure. Alderman Kevin Frost, R-4, and Alderwoman Linda McNeely, D-13 were absent.

The weekly outdoor market in and around the City Market pavilion at State and Water streets had asked to have State Street closed from Wyman to First streets, same as the 2021 season.

With Monday's vote, the market's footprint will be slightly smaller than last year, but it's not the outcome dozens of downtown businesses and their supporters wanted.

More than 500 people signed a petition calling on city leaders to keep State Street open during the market this year, as it was for its first 10 years.

Rockford City Market:How the market has become a battleground over downtown road closures

Sandra Kohn, owner of Medicine Man and 510 Threads, addressed the council Monday night. She said she is OK with the smaller closure.

"This really was just about trying to open up the (State) street so that all of the businesses have normal access," she said. "I'm not opposed to closing State Street for one block. It's just the bridge when it really comes right down to it. It's a barrier for the west side businesses to have great access. We're a unified group, and we wanted to continue to push for our west side friends.

"But I think the compromise is a good compromise."

Two proposed amendments failed. One amendment would have completely opened State Street. The other called for revisiting the issue after the 10th week, the halfway point in the City Market's 20-week season.

Nearly 90,000 attended the market in 2021, up from 24,000 in 2020.

'Scale it as big as we possibly can':A City Market vendor opens first Rockford storefront

The idea to close a portion of State Street for the market in 2021 was threefold: accommodate social distancing requirements, create a more festive atmosphere with less vehicle traffic and push back demonstrators whose clashes with police and on-street marches were thought to have led to the market's poor attendance in 2020.

Several downtown business owners objected to another year of closures saying their businesses suffered unintended consequences that included customers and delivery people having a hard time getting to businesses and a lack of parking.

Before the council vote, Paul Sletten, owner of Abreo restaurant and the Disco Chicken food truck, expressed his desire for City Market to return to its original footprint, which attracted a record 111,000 people in 2019.

"We love City Market. It's been great for downtown and Rockford as a whole," he said. "We want it to succeed, and we want to succeed with it."

City Market runs on Friday afternoons and evenings from May 20 to Sept. 30.

Chris Green: 815-987-1241; cgreen@rrstar.com; @chrisfgreen

