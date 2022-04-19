Texas expresses concerns over ambiguity, adequacy of GoFundMe terms of service

Texas joined 27 other states in a letter to GoFundMe expressing concerns over the ambiguity and adequacy of the company’s terms of service.

The state attorneys general, including Texas AG Ken Paxton, want GoFundMe to explain in detail how it investigates or analyzes fundraisers and how it handles donations when it has decided to block, freeze or re-direct them.

The letter said the fundraising platform "should act as conduits and should not be empowered to unilaterally make decisions regarding where donated funds will go or why."

In February, Paxton issued civil investigation demands to GoFundMe over potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act. This came after the company removed a fundraising campaign for Canadian truckers protesting vaccine mandates.

