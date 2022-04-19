Amy’s Son Accidentally Purchases Over $200 of Fake Coins on Oculus

Over the last few days, Amy received several charges from Oculus on her credit card.

She figured out that it was her 11-year-old son making the charges whenever he was on his Oculus. When she confronted him about it, he admitted he purchased coins, but he thought they were fake and just inside the game. She explained to him that whenever he was buying the coins, it was a real purchase coming from her credit card. He had bought over $200 in coins. When he learned about it being real money, Amy said her son was mortified. He asked her how much $200 was and realized he was in trouble for making the in game purchases.