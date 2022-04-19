ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Amy’s Son Accidentally Purchases Over $200 of Fake Coins on Oculus

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vEa7O_0fDTp9jP00

Over the last few days, Amy received several charges from Oculus on her credit card.

She figured out that it was her 11-year-old son making the charges whenever he was on his Oculus. When she confronted him about it, he admitted he purchased coins, but he thought they were fake and just inside the game. She explained to him that whenever he was buying the coins, it was a real purchase coming from her credit card. He had bought over $200 in coins. When he learned about it being real money, Amy said her son was mortified. He asked her how much $200 was and realized he was in trouble for making the in game purchases.

Comments / 0

Related
komando.com

If you see these 4 words on Facebook Messenger, don’t click

Meta’s Facebook is undoubtedly the largest social media platform globally, and its Messenger is used by more than 900 million people a month. That is an awful lot of messages, but unfortunately, not all of them are friendly conversations. Tap or click here to use Messenger without a Facebook account.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oculus#Coins#Real Money#Credit Card#Mortified#Video Game
Daily Mail

Woman leaves the internet in stitches after complaining that her boyfriend is 'spending all his free time' digging a TUNNEL on a property he inherited - revealing he's spent A YEAR on project with no end in sight

Social media users are abuzz over one woman's bizarre relationship problem: Her boyfriend spends nearly all of his free time digging a tunnel on his property. The 27-year-old woman posted anonymously on Reddit, writing that her 31-year-old boyfriend has spent about a year working on his 'remarkably deep' tunnel — and while he is always 'happy' when he comes home from hours of digging, she's worried about his physical safety and mental health.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Computers
SheKnows

5 Breezy Dresses From Amazon That Reviewers Say Will Get ‘Loads of Compliments’ This Summer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. With summer approaching, chances are that the only thing on your mind lately is your next vacation. And after you’ve finally booked it, it’s time to get your packing list in order. Most likely, Amazon is where you’ll find most of your trip’s essentials. So, you might as well shop for your getaway clothing picks there too, particularly summer dresses. The perfect summer wardrobe has a couple of dresses in its lineup. There...
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

How to Clear the Browser History on Oculus Quest 2

Your Oculus Quest 2 (or original Quest) includes an internet browser, which is useful for looking up game walkthroughs and tips without leaving VR. Like any desktop or mobile browser, you’ll likely want to clear the history at some point. Thankfully, this is easy to do on your Quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

You can now high-five in VR

An update to the Meta Quest VR headset is allowing improved hand gestures, which includes both clapping and high-fiving in VR. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerburg has often painted a vision of an immersive metaverse, where people could interact almost as if they would in real life. Meta’s ambitions are one step closer, as the company showed off enhanced hand tracking support for its Quest VR headset. They attempt to provide much more natural motions to make virtual interactions less awkward.
VIDEO GAMES
The Bobby Bones Show

The Bobby Bones Show

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
681K+
Views
ABOUT

The Bobby Bones Show with Bobby, Amy, Lunchbox, Eddie and the whole crew!

 https://bobbybones.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy