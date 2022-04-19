ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Ukrainian refugees in the US now eligible for Temporary Protected Status

By Chelsea Wade
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 2 days ago

Thousands of Ukrainians who arrived in the US in recent weeks are now eligible for Temporary Protected Status.

The Biden administration announced Monday that Ukrainians who entered the US by April 11 are eligible to apply for 18 months of deportation protection and work authorization.  Previously, the qualifying date was March 1st.

Nearly five million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began, according to numbers from the United Nations.

Comments / 12

jc68
2d ago

This is getting old!! All American tax payers needs to go on strike against the government. We can’t even afford ourselves to live but giving billions away for what??

2d ago

And money, housing, food, foodstamps, WIC, cars and low interest loans. The citizens of the United States NOTHING!!! NO GAS OR HIGH FOOD PRICES RELIEF ALL IN THE NAME OF UKRAINE.

Salon

Fox News guest says it's unnecessary for Ukrainian refugees to come to America

Laura Ingraham, host of The Ingraham Angle on Fox News Channel (Michael Brochstein/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images) This article originally appeared on AlterNet. As Russia continues its militant invasion in Ukraine and news outlets offer coverage of the devastation Ukrainians are facing, one Fox News guest is arguing there is no reason for refugees to flee to the United States.
FOREIGN POLICY
KOMU

US to welcome 100,000 Ukrainian refugees

The United States will welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians and others fleeing Russia's aggression, a senior administration official announced Thursday. "To meet this commitment, we are considering the full range of legal pathways to the United States," the official said, which includes US refugee admissions program, parole and immigrant and non-immigrant visas.
IMMIGRATION
NBC News

New asylum program directs Ukrainian refugees to U.S. airports

President Biden said the program will be “streamlined” so Ukrainians do not need to go through the Southern border to enter the U.S. Ukrainians would need a sponsor to financially support them, and advocates worry the plan could mean a lot of paperwork and time that many refugees do not have.April 21, 2022.
IMMIGRATION
The US Sun

Warmongering Putin showing signs of psychosis and hearing ‘voices inside his head’ after lockdown, expert claims

WARMONGERING Russian leader Vladimir Putin has been showing signs of psychosis and hearing voices inside his head after isolating during lockdown, an expert has claimed. The tyrant has become increasingly paranoid over the past few months, holding meetings across an abnormally large table and fearing someone in his own circle could poison him.
WORLD
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia may retaliate against US

U.S. intelligence sources believe Russia may retaliate against the U.S. for punishment through economic sanctions for its invasion of Ukraine. New comments on Russian state-run television channels have also hinted at such plans. The U.S. and other western nations have applied dozens of new economic sanctions to punish Russia’s actions...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Two Russian fighter jets that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month 'were equipped with NUKES with the aim of scaring Stockholm' after Putin had threatened military action if Sweden or Finland joined NATO

Two Russian planes that violated Swedish airspace earlier this month were equipped with nuclear weapons, it has emerged. The flyover near the island of Gotland on March 2 was a deliberate act designed to intimidate Sweden, according to Swedish news channel TV4 Nyheterna. A total of four planes had taken...
MILITARY
Radar Online.com

Vladimir Putin Had A List Of Countries The Russian President Threatened To Invade In Europe Before Starting His War Against Ukraine

Before Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine, which started over a month ago, the Russian president allegedly listed five European nations as possible targets for a Russian take-over as the country had been building up their military strength. Article continues below advertisement. The countries listed in a private threat issued by...
POLITICS
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
