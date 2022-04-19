Ukrainian refugees in the US now eligible for Temporary Protected Status

Thousands of Ukrainians who arrived in the US in recent weeks are now eligible for Temporary Protected Status.

The Biden administration announced Monday that Ukrainians who entered the US by April 11 are eligible to apply for 18 months of deportation protection and work authorization. Previously, the qualifying date was March 1st.

Nearly five million people have fled Ukraine since the conflict began, according to numbers from the United Nations.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram