Bobby Bones Eliminated Another Person From Movie Role Opportunity

By Morgan Huelsman
The Bobby Bones Show
 2 days ago

On Friday (April 15), Bobby Bones told The Bobby Bones Show that one member of the show was offered a movie role.

A major streaming service reached out to Bones asking if this particular person on the show would be interested in a movie role. Bones shared that the email came totally unprompted and he had nothing to do with it. He also revealed the movie has a major actress tied into it. He was asked if the person could leave the show for a week to shoot the role that would have 8 to 12 lines and he said absolutely, yes.

Bones also shared that there are only 5 people this could possibly be about: Amy , Eddie , Lunchbox , Morgan or Raymundo . Yesterday (April 18), Bones eliminated the first person from the running and it was Lunchbox. Bones didn't want to drag it out all week long, so he eliminated Lunchbox today without any more waiting. During today's show (April 19), Bones eliminated Morgan from the running.

That means Amy, Eddie, or Raymundo will be the person in the movie role!

