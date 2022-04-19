Moment of Science: Photosynthesis

THE search for signs of life on Mars is heating up. In research published last week, scientists claim to have found new evidence of underground volcanic activity on the planet. They say this movement of hot magma is triggering marsquakes, which are similar to earthquakes, in a specific region of...
Helium-3, a rare isotope of helium gas, has been found leaking out of the Earth's core, adding evidence to the theory the planet formed in a solar nebula. Some natural processes can produce helium-3, but it is made primarily in nebulae - massive, spinning clouds of gas and dust, with most traced back to the Big Bang.
Perhaps the most commonly reproduced photograph in human history is known as “The Blue Marble Shot.” The famous photo, taken from the Saturn V Rocket in 1972, was the first and only photo taken by a person that showed Earth in its entirety. (Can you answer these real “Jeopardy!” clues about planet Earth?) Humans have […]
A possible galaxy that exists some 13.5 billion light-years from Earth has broken the record for farthest astronomical object ever seen. That age places this collection of stars, now dubbed HD1, between a time of total darkness — about 14 billion years ago the universe was a blank slate devoid of any stars or galaxies — and one of just-burgeoning lights as clumps of dust and gas were growing into their cosmic destinies.
ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. An object from another star system crashed into Earth in 2014, the United States Space Command (USSC) confirmed in a newly-released memo. The meteor ignited in a fireball in the skies near Papua New Guinea, the memo...
It was already impressive when NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter (MRO) managed to spot the Perseverance rover soon after it landed on the martian surface last year. Now the orbiter’s powerful High Resolution Imaging Experiment (HiRISE) camera has somehow picked out Perseverance’s plucky traveling companion, the Ingenuity helicopter.
Today’s stories range from The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Metaverse to ‘Extraordinary’ W Boson Particle Finding Contradicts Understanding of How Universe Works to How Ancient, Recurring Climate Changes May Have Shaped Human Evolution, and much more. The Planet Earth Report provides descriptive links to headline news by leading science journalists about the extraordinary discoveries, technology, people, and events changing our knowledge of Planet Earth and the future of the human species.
A new species of humans known as Homo floresiensis had only been discovered in 2004analogicus./Pixabay. In the last 300,000 years, our ancestors known as the Homo-sapiens had been roaming this Earth. From about 160,000 years ago the modern Homo-sapiens, the species we all identify as today began to populate the Earth. At this time many other species such as the neanderthals had been fighting for world dominance. Besides these two main human species, there were other minor species, but not much evidence had been found until the 21st century.
Before we consider going to Mars, it's worth remembering just how dangerous spaceflight can be. To date, 14 astronauts and four cosmonauts have been killed during spaceflight. An additional 13 (astronauts or cosmonauts) have been killed during training or testing for spaceflight. Technically speaking, only three of these deaths occurred outside Earth's atmosphere, beyond the Kármán line, in what's generally accepted as "in space."
Military researchers at the US Space Command recently discovered the first known interstellar meteor, a rock mass from space that originates outside of our solar system, to ever have hit Earth. In 2014, an oblong object entered Earth’s atmosphere and landed in the Pacific Ocean. NASA and other intelligence agencies mistakenly buried evidence of the cosmic rubble in the fireball database for years, until a Harvard student came poking around in 2019.
Considering the amount of mystery that surrounds the wipe-out of dinosaurs from the face of Earth, one would think that a look into the last day of the species' existence on Earth would answer all our questions. And scientists have found exactly that — a peek into the window of...
In 2000, scientists working in the foothills of the Andes mountains in Ecuador tried and failed to locate a small, bright orange wildflower that had been found 15 years earlier. They named it G. extinctus to commemorate the flower, even though they believed that it had gone extinct after its "cloud forest" habitat was destroyed.
Back in 2014, a fireball exploded in the skies over Papua New Guinea. At the time, scientists believed that the object was a small meteorite measuring around 1.5 feet across. It slammed into the Earth’s atmosphere at more than 130,000 mph (roughly 210,000 km/h). Because the object’s speed exceeded the average velocity of meteors found within our solar system, a group of scientists conducted a study on the object in 2019. They found that it was most likely the first interstellar object we had identified.
Our galaxy has never been assigned a specific age as we simply didn’t know when it was created. Astronomers have been speculating that it occurred quite soon after The Big Bang took place about 13.8 billion years ago. In a very small fraction of a second known as the Planck period, the universe was created. Its high instability and the extreme heat created by the big bang forced the universe to expand.
Critics are warning against a NASA plan to beam information about Earth into outer space, with theoretical physicist Dr. Michio Kaku saying it is a "horrible idea." Brian Kilmeade said the plan reportedly includes information about DNA structure, physics, diagrams of human bodies and geolocation. Kaku told "Jesse Watters Primetime"...
A robotic mission to orbit Uranus. A probe that can land on a potentially life-supporting moon of Saturn. And a better plan for astronauts to do high-quality science on the moon. These are among the top priorities outlined in a new report from an influential group that's advising NASA on...
Late in 2021, the astronomy community released its decadal survey, a road map of scientific priorities for the next 10 years, which describes the hardware we need to build in order to achieve them. That survey was focused on distant objects and recommended projects like large, broad-spectrum space telescopes. This...
The Meteor is the first interstellar alien body to hit our EarthUrikyo33/Pixabay. Since the start of the 21st century, our Earth has been hit by quite a few asteroids and meteors. In 2020 our world has achieved a record for the most celestial bodies that have whizzed close to our Earth. It seems there is a small pattern that keeps growing each year and experts speculate this is something to do with the increase in frequent space flights from Earth. As more foreign bodies such as spaceships or satellites move through our galaxy, they also attract celestial bodies such as asteroids or meteors.
All About Space issue 129 uncovers astonishing facts about our solar system, the anatomy of white dwarf stars and a mystery surrounding weird filaments in the Milky Way. Inside All About Space issue 129, on sale now, discover why our cosmic neighborhood may be the strangest place in the cosmos with 25 extraordinary facts about the solar system.
If you ever wanted to find a chunk of meteorite, you've got a better than usual chance if you head to the eastern edge of Lake Simcoe in Ontario, Canada. A blazing fireball shot through the atmosphere late on Sunday, and it probably dropped some meteorites north of the town of Argyle.
Comments / 0