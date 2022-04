The following letter was sent to Sussex County Council with a copy provided to the Cape Gazette for publication. We are writing you for the second time this year in support of positive action on the wetland buffer ordinance. We join with a large number of Sussex County residents who understand the importance of passing a wetland buffer ordinance that has the necessary language that will set county policy based on scientific proof for the environmental protection of our essential wetlands.

SUSSEX COUNTY, DE ・ 10 HOURS AGO