Numerous power outages in the Southern Tier

BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT-WBGH) – With the passing of the winter storm through the area. The heavy wet snow has caused many of the residents in the area to lose power. NYSEG is working to get service restored to the area, however, the outages are widespread and there is not currently a timeframe for having all services restored.

As the day has been progressing it appears that more customers have been losing power, while about 1,500 have had it restored in Broome and Chenango Counties.

As of 4:30 PM NYSEG is reporting:

Broome County 40,815 Customers without power

Chenago County 14,417 Customers without power

Delaware County 9,050 Customers without power

Otsego County 12,340 Customers without power

Tioga County 6,863 Customers without power

As of 3:00 PM NYSEG is reporting:

Broome County 42,238 Customers without power

Chenago County 16,432 Customers without power

Delaware County 8,884 Customers without power

Otsego County 13,405 Customers without power

Tioga County 7,749 Customers without power

As of 1:00 PM NYSEG is Reporting:

Broome County 42,422 Customers without power

Chenago County 16,334 Customers without power

Delaware County 8,627 Customers without power

Otsego County 13,310 Customers without power

Tioga County 7,750 Customers without power

As of 10:45 NYSEG is reporting:

Broome County 42,788 Customers without power

Chenago County 15,302 Customers without power

Delaware County 7,126 Customers without power

Otsego County 12,053 Customers without power

Tioga County 7,788 Customers without power

According to Binghamton Mayor Jared Kraham, at approximately 9 AM, around nine-thousand customers were without power throughout the City of Binghamton. It appears that there are locations throughout the area reporting outages.

Screenshot of NYSEG outage map as of 9:20 on April 19th.

There are some things to remember if you encounter a downed power line.

Avoid touching the downed line with your hand or an object, such as a stick, broom or pole.

Avoid touching anything, such as a car, object or equipment, or anyone who is in contact with a fallen power line.

Keep children and pets away from fallen electric lines.

Avoid driving over a fallen power line.

If your electricity is out, NYSEG encourages your to

report an outage . If it’s available, an estimated restoration time specific to your location will be displayed once you enter your phone or account number. You can also call 800.572.1131 to report any electricity emergency. For a natural gas emergency, please call 800.572.1121.

In the event of a life-threatening situation, please dial 911.

