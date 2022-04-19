ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Masks still required on Chicago area public transportation

By Bernie Tafoya
 2 days ago

HINSDALE, IL (WBBM NEWSRADIO) - Train and bus commuters may be a bit confused following a federal judge’s ruling lifting the national mask mandate on all kinds of public transportation. Masks are still the rule in the Chicago area.

United, Southwest and American Airlines have all lifted their mask requirements but if you get on a CTA, Pace or Metra bus or train masks are still required, for now.

“Touchy on the subject for me, my man. But I like wearing no mask, that’s for damn sure,” said one anonymous Metra rider in Hinsdale.

Susan Leech, another rider, said not all commuters have been wearing masks anyway, regardless of the rule.

“I only go in once a week but I do see it every time I do go in, until the conductor comes by and yells at them. They’re like, ‘Oh, yeah,’” Leech said.

Leech would like to leave it up to passengers. She said she would then wear a mask only when a train is crowded.

Commuter Jose Stevens was holding his mask and coffee in the same hand Tuesday morning and has no problem with Metra continuing the mask rule.

“I’ll probably wear the mask because the numbers are going up and so, I’m not sure. (It’s) safer to have the mask with me,” Stevens said.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio live here.

